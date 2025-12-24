403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The UAE National Orchestra Announces, “The Beginning” Marking its Inaugural Season in 2026
(MENAFN- Manara Global) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 24 December 2025: The UAE National Orchestra has announced the guest artists and January performance dates for The Beginning, its inaugural concert series, marking the first time the Orchestra’s full ensemble of 70 musicians and 30 choir members will perform for live audiences across the UAE as part of its opening season.
The series opens with the UAE National Orchestra’s highly anticipated debut concert on 15 January 2026 at Emirates Palace Auditorium, Abu Dhabi, before continuing with performances in Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah throughout January. Together, these concerts reflect the UAE National Orchestra’s mission to bring orchestral music to communities across the country and to establish a shared national sound.
The series will feature programme variations across the different Emirates, with guest soloists appearing in selected concerts. Performances in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will feature acclaimed Iraqi oud virtuoso Naseer Shamma, one of the Arab world’s most influential musicians, alongside Turkish qanun master Aytaç Doğan. Their appearances form part of a programme that brings Arabic and Western musical traditions into dialogue, placing regional instruments at the heart of the orchestral form.
The UAE National Orchestra has also announced details of the musical programme for The Beginning, led by The Beginning, an Emirati Symphony by composer Nadim Tarabay, created as a tribute to the UAE’s musical heritage. The programme also includes Alexander Borodin’s Polovtsian Dances from Prince Igor in an oriental orchestral arrangement, alongside works by Naseer Shamma, including Ishraq for oud and orchestra and Journey of Souls for oud and qanun. The programme reflects UAENO commitment to artistic excellence and to a musical language that brings tradition and symphonic form into meaningful dialogue. This concert series builds on the Orchestra’s first public appearance during the Eid Al Etihad official ceremony on 2 December and represents the next step in sharing its musical identity with audiences nationwide.
Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi, Managing Director of the UAE National Orchestra, said: “The Beginning is more than a concert. It is a declaration of creative confidence and reflection of the UAE’s belief that culture and music can unite us in pride and possibility. It marks an important moment for the UAE National Orchestra and for audiences across the country. Through these performances, we are sharing a sound that belongs to this country, rooted in heritage, forward-looking in spirit and shaped through a blend of music between the East and West. Performing across the Emirates is central to our purpose, and this first chapter reflects our commitment to making orchestral music part of the UAE’s cultural landscape.”
Amine Kouider, Artistic Director and Conductor of the UAE National Orchestra, said:
“The concert series marks the start of a new musical vision and introduces the musical identity of the UAE National Orchestra. Works such as Ishraq and Journey of Souls allow the oud and qanun to take a leading role, while the symphonic work by Nadim Tarabay brings the full orchestra and choir together in a powerful collective form. Collaborating with celebrated artists such as Naseer Shamma and Aytaç Doğan adds depth to this dialogue and enriches the musical experience for our audiences.”
January Performance Dates and Venues
• 15 January 2026 – Emirates Palace Auditorium, Abu Dhabi
• 17 January 2026 – Al Ain Municipal Theatre
• 19 January 2026 – Dubai Opera
• 22 January 2026 – Fujairah Cultural Center Theatre
• 24 January 2026 – Ras Al Khaimah Cultural Center Theatre
• 29 January 2026 – Sharjah Performing Arts Academy
Tickets for The Beginning concert series are now available on the UAE National Orchestra website. Tickets for the February and March performances will be released soon.
The series opens with the UAE National Orchestra’s highly anticipated debut concert on 15 January 2026 at Emirates Palace Auditorium, Abu Dhabi, before continuing with performances in Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah throughout January. Together, these concerts reflect the UAE National Orchestra’s mission to bring orchestral music to communities across the country and to establish a shared national sound.
The series will feature programme variations across the different Emirates, with guest soloists appearing in selected concerts. Performances in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will feature acclaimed Iraqi oud virtuoso Naseer Shamma, one of the Arab world’s most influential musicians, alongside Turkish qanun master Aytaç Doğan. Their appearances form part of a programme that brings Arabic and Western musical traditions into dialogue, placing regional instruments at the heart of the orchestral form.
The UAE National Orchestra has also announced details of the musical programme for The Beginning, led by The Beginning, an Emirati Symphony by composer Nadim Tarabay, created as a tribute to the UAE’s musical heritage. The programme also includes Alexander Borodin’s Polovtsian Dances from Prince Igor in an oriental orchestral arrangement, alongside works by Naseer Shamma, including Ishraq for oud and orchestra and Journey of Souls for oud and qanun. The programme reflects UAENO commitment to artistic excellence and to a musical language that brings tradition and symphonic form into meaningful dialogue. This concert series builds on the Orchestra’s first public appearance during the Eid Al Etihad official ceremony on 2 December and represents the next step in sharing its musical identity with audiences nationwide.
Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi, Managing Director of the UAE National Orchestra, said: “The Beginning is more than a concert. It is a declaration of creative confidence and reflection of the UAE’s belief that culture and music can unite us in pride and possibility. It marks an important moment for the UAE National Orchestra and for audiences across the country. Through these performances, we are sharing a sound that belongs to this country, rooted in heritage, forward-looking in spirit and shaped through a blend of music between the East and West. Performing across the Emirates is central to our purpose, and this first chapter reflects our commitment to making orchestral music part of the UAE’s cultural landscape.”
Amine Kouider, Artistic Director and Conductor of the UAE National Orchestra, said:
“The concert series marks the start of a new musical vision and introduces the musical identity of the UAE National Orchestra. Works such as Ishraq and Journey of Souls allow the oud and qanun to take a leading role, while the symphonic work by Nadim Tarabay brings the full orchestra and choir together in a powerful collective form. Collaborating with celebrated artists such as Naseer Shamma and Aytaç Doğan adds depth to this dialogue and enriches the musical experience for our audiences.”
January Performance Dates and Venues
• 15 January 2026 – Emirates Palace Auditorium, Abu Dhabi
• 17 January 2026 – Al Ain Municipal Theatre
• 19 January 2026 – Dubai Opera
• 22 January 2026 – Fujairah Cultural Center Theatre
• 24 January 2026 – Ras Al Khaimah Cultural Center Theatre
• 29 January 2026 – Sharjah Performing Arts Academy
Tickets for The Beginning concert series are now available on the UAE National Orchestra website. Tickets for the February and March performances will be released soon.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment