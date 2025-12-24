Turkiye Recovers Black Box From Crashed Plane

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Haymana, Turkiye: Turkish authorities found voice recorder and black box from a private jet early on Wednesday that crashed shortly after it took off from the capital Ankara, killing the head of Libya's armed forces and his four aides.

The Falcon 50 aircraft requested an emergency landing because of electrical failure minutes after it took off but then the contact was lost, Turkish officials said. It was returning to Tripoli.

The plane's wreckage was located by Turkish security personnel in the Haymana district near Ankara.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said voice recorder and the flight data recorder (black box) were recovered from the plane, speaking to reporters at the site.

"The examination and evaluation processes of these devices have been initiated by the relevant authorities," he said.

Lieutenant General Mohammed al-Haddad and four other aides were returning to Tripoli after holding talks in Ankara with Turkish military officials. The plane carried eight passengers including three crew members.

Yerlikaya said the bodies were still at the wreckage area, adding that a 22-member Libyan delegation have arrived in Ankara.

Haddad had been the army's chief of general staff since August 2020 and was appointed by then-prime minister Fayez al-Sarraj.