Meals On Me Launches 'Naughty & Nice' Campaign This Christmas

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Meals On Me Launches 'Naughty & Nice' Campaign by Sending Lumps of Coal to People on its Naughty List this Christmas

Last chance to get on Santa's 'Nice' list, as Meals on Me is offering 15% their meal plans for those who are looking to fulfil their new year resolution early

We're used to brands giving out Xmas treats to their customers throughout the festive period, often as part of a 12 Days of Xmas campaign. However, this year, there is one brand in Dubai that has turned the traditional Xmas campaign on its head.

Meals on Me, the popular Dubai-based healthy meal plan brand, has reportedly built its own“Naughty” list (aka their Unsubscribe list) and employed a Grinch this holiday season to hand out lumps of coal in Meals on Me bags to unsuspecting former customers, giving them a last-minute opportunity to be added back to the“Nice” list through a discounted resubscription offer for January.

The activation is part of their“Naughty & Nice” Xmas campaign, with Meals on Me recognising that this is a season when people are naughty, going out, partying, and indulging, but Meals on Me is there to bring the nice back afterwards and help you bounce back with healthy meals to recover.

The insight behind their fun lump of coal activation is that December is often a time when customers drop their healthy eating habits and don't resubscribe as they want to enjoy themselves and indulge over Xmas. But Meals on Me has cleverly used this as an opportunity to mischievously remind & incentivise customers to resubscribe once Xmas is over.

As routines slip and indulgence peaks towards the end of the year, the brand is taking a playful and deliberately provocative approach to re-engaging customers who have fallen off their healthy eating habits. Instead of festive giveaways or feel-good gifts, the brand is planning to deliver a very different message: a bag of coal.

The activation will see a Grinch-led campaign brought to life, with surprise doorstep appearances designed to call out those who've gone quiet on their routine. Selected customers will receive branded delivery bags containing a lump of coal alongside a tongue-in-cheek“Notice of Naughtiness” card. It is a light-hearted reminder that good habits are worth keeping, even during the most indulgent time of year.

The brand behind the campaign is Meals On Me, the Dubai-based meal plan company known for combining nutrition with genuinely satisfying flavours. Rather than positioning healthy eating as restrictive, Meals On Me focuses on chef-crafted meals that deliver on taste, proving that staying on track doesn't mean sacrificing enjoyment.

The good news? Getting back on the Nice List is easy. By subscribing to a Meals On Me meal plan, customers can unlock an exclusive 15% discount for a limited time, making it the perfect excuse to reset, refocus, and start the new year feeling fuelled and organised.