Explosion in Moscow Claims Lives of Police Officers
(MENAFN) The Russian Investigative Committee announced on Wednesday that two police officers lost their lives in an explosion while attempting to detain a suspicious individual in Moscow.
According to initial findings, the two traffic officers noticed a man behaving suspiciously near their patrol vehicle on Yeltskaya Street late Tuesday evening. As they moved to apprehend him, an explosive device went off, killing both officers along with the suspect.
Authorities confirmed that investigators and forensic specialists immediately launched a probe at the site of the incident to determine further details.
