Ftas To Unlock Global Markets For Indian Professionals: Commerce Secy

Legally binding commitments on professional services under Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) will unlock global markets for Indian professionals, said Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal while inaugurating a "Chintan Shivir" on professional services.

According to a Ministry of Commerce & Industry press release, the Department of Commerce organised the event on December 23, 2025, at Vanijya Bhawan. The program focused on the theme of expanding global horizons and opportunities for Indian professionals.

Unlocking Global Opportunities for Professionals

During the event, Agrawal said that services trade is very important for the growth of the Indian economy. He noted that services contribute strongly to domestic value addition compared to merchandise exports.

Agrawal mentioned that India has many young people who can meet the rising global demand for professional services.

Focus on Upskilling and Global Best Practices

He said that to reach this potential, it is critical to adopt global best practices and give professionals better skills. He explained that these skills must match what the global market needs and follow new technological developments.

According to Agrawal, more openness in international trade will make the Indian economy more competitive.

The Commerce Secretary encouraged professional groups to take part in international conferences. He said this helps people share knowledge and work together.

Key Sessions and Sectoral Perspectives

The event included sessions on making professionals ready for the world and helping them move to other countries through special agreements.

"The Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, Shri Darpan Jain, set the context for the Chintan Shivir. Sectoral perspectives were provided by the President, ICAI, CA. Charanjot Singh Nanda; the President, Indian Nursing Council (INC), T. Dileep Kumar; and the President, Council of Architecture (CoA), Abhay Vinayak Purohit. The Vice President, ICAI, CA. Prasanna Kumar D, and the Chairperson, SEPC, Upasana Arora, also addressed participants during the inaugural session," the release noted.

Future Roadmap and Action Points

Participants discussed how to change existing rules and training programmes. They agreed that training must keep up with changes in artificial intelligence and technology.

The Department of Commerce will now work with different groups to follow the action points identified during the meeting. These steps aim to help Indian professional services grow across the world.

