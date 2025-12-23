Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns Of Dropping Temperatures In Four Districts

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Temperatures are already hitting record lows in Telangana. The weather department has warned that this situation will continue for a few more days and a cold wave will grip four districts

Cold winds continue in the Telugu states, getting worse since early December. With temps as low as 3-4 degrees, you can imagine the chill. Dense fog at night is causing travel woes.

The weather in Telangana is harsh. While cold is normal in forests, it's surprising in polluted Hyderabad. The state's lowest temps are on the city's outskirts, making residents shiver.

For a few days, Hyderabad has seen single-digit temps. Patancheru recorded 8.4°C and Rajendra Nagar 9.5°C. Hayathnagar was 11.6°C and Begumpet 12.7°C. The cold is biting everywhere.

The lowest temp in Telangana was 7°C in Sirpur (Asifabad). Sangareddy hit 7.6°C, Rangareddy 8.0°C, and Adilabad 8.1°C. Other districts also saw single-digit lows.

The weather dept says cold winds will continue in Telangana. The cold will last all week until Dec 27. Adilabad, Asifabad, Medak, and Sangareddy will see 5-10°C temps.