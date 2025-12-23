Attention Flyers! How To Check Your Air India, Indigo And Spicejet Flight Status Amid Low Visibility In Delhi-NCR

MENAFN - Live Mint) Low visibility conditions continued to disrupt air travel across Delhi-NCR on Wednesday (24 December), prompting an advisory from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) as fog, haze and hazardous air quality affected the national capital.

Airport authorities said low visibility procedures remain in force, while passengers have been advised to check flight status before heading to the airport amid the risk of delays and cancellations.

Low visibility procedures in place at Delhi airport

In its latest advisory, Delhi Airport said that low visibility procedures are currently operational at IGI Airport. Such protocols are typically implemented during winter fog to ensure safe aircraft movements, but often result in slower take-offs, landing delays and disrupted schedules.

The situation follows significant disruption a day earlier, when at least 10 flights were cancelled and more than 270 were delayed on Tuesday due to dense fog and reduced visibility.

“Visibility at the airport is improving; however, flight departures for certain destinations may experience delay,” Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X.

Delhi air quality remains hazardous

Adding to the disruption, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 325 on Wednesday, placing it in the hazardous category. The dominant pollutant was PM2.5, followed by PM10.

| Delhi Airport issues travel advisory amid dense fog warning

According to pollution data, PM10 levels were recorded at 253.67 and PM2.5 at 357.08, with nitrogen dioxide (NO2) at 67.24, sulphur dioxide (SO2) at 19.62, ozone (O3) at 15.1 and carbon monoxide (CO) at 65.16.

Health experts advise that when AQI crosses 100, sensitive groups such as children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions should limit outdoor exposure. When air quality is“poor” or worse, residents are advised to reduce outdoor activity and wear masks when stepping outside.

How to check flight status on the Delhi Airport website

Passengers travelling via Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi can track real-time flight updates directly through the airport's official website.



Passengers travelling via Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi can track real-time flight updates directly through the airport's official website.

To check flight status:



Visit the Live Flight Information page on the Delhi Airport website - Search using the flight number, and date

The portal provides live updates on flight status, terminal and gate numbers, and both scheduled and estimated arrival or departure times.

During extreme weather events, airport authorities recommend checking directly with airlines for the most accurate information.

Passengers flying with IndiGo can track flight status through multiple official channels.

Passengers flying with IndiGo can track flight status through multiple official channels.



Open the IndiGo app or visit the airline's Flight Tracker page -

Select“Flight Status”

Enter your PNR and date View live updates on delays, gates and terminal

Using the IndiGo app or website (recommended):| Fog Alert! Delhi airport issues advisory; 11 IndiGo flights cancelled so far Other options:

Third-party platforms such as Ixigo, Cleartrip or Yatra

PNR-based tracking using your booking reference on the IndiGo app or partner websites

Passengers are advised to check flight status before leaving for the airport.

How to check Air India and Air India Express flight status

Travellers flying with Air India or Air India Express can use the following options:

Travellers flying with Air India or Air India Express can use the following options:



Visit Air India Flight Status page -

Click on Air India Express Flight Status tracker Search by flight number and date, by PNR, or by route.



Air India app (Android and iOS) Tata Neu app, which integrates flight tracking and notifications

Official websites:Mobile apps:Third-party trackers:

Flightradar24 for live aircraft tracking

FlightAware for detailed arrival and departure data

Ixigo, using your 10-digit PNR number

Air India Customer support:

Air India: 1860 233 1407 or 0124-2641407

Air India Express: 044-40013001 or 044-24301930

How to check SpiceJet flight status

Passengers flying with SpiceJet can track flight updates through official and alternative channels.

Passengers flying with SpiceJet can track flight updates through official and alternative channels.

Official SpiceJet website:

Search by flight number and date, or by route

Mobile app:

The SpiceJet app provides real-time notifications on delays and gate changes

WhatsApp and alerts:

Flight status can be checked via SpiceJet's official WhatsApp number: +91 6000000006

SMS and email alerts are often sent to passengers who booked directly

SpiceJet Customer support:

+91 (0)124 4983410 or +91 (0)124 7101600

+91 9871803333 or +91 9654003333

| Delhi airport, IndiGo issues advisories as dense fog engulfs national capital Recent disruption highlights severity of winter fog in Delhi

On Tuesday (23 December), Delhi woke up to extremely poor air quality as thick fog and haze enveloped the city. AQI crossed 400 - the“severe” category - at 27 monitoring stations, with several others entering the“severe plus” range.

That morning, more than 280 flights were affected at Delhi airport, including six arrivals and four departures that were cancelled. Over 270 flights were delayed, with average departure delays of around 29 minutes, according to data from Flightradar24.

With winter fog expected to persist over the coming days, passengers travelling through Delhi-NCR are advised to monitor flight updates closely, allow additional travel time, and remain in contact with their airlines for the latest information.