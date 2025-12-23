Rohit Sharma Sets 'Fielding' For Vecna In Stranger Things Promo

The much-awaited final season of the popular sci-fi series 'Stranger Things' is almost here, and just days ahead of its worldwide release, Netflix has shared a fun promo video featuring Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma.

In the video, Rohit Sharma is seen walking into a locker room where his team is relaxed and enjoying music. Wearing jersey number 11, he asks everyone to focus and get serious. The 'Hitman' is also seen warning them that the finale is coming and says that not just their careers, but their whole lives, could turn upside down. The promo ends with Rohit firing up his team and delivering a strong line, and threatening Stranger Things antagonist 'Vecna' that his fielding is set and it is time to fix the "Upside Down."

Rohit Sharma on the Collaboration

"Get ready, boys. It's time to straighten the Upside Down. Vecna, your fielding is set," says Rohit at the end of the video. Watch

Speaking about being a huge 'Stranger Things' fan, Rohit, as per a press release, said, "I've binged-watched Stranger Things for years as a big fan, and I'm super excited to collaborate with Netflix for its final season. Vecna ki fielding toh set karadi maine!"

Stranger Things Season 5 Release Details

The first four episodes of the final season dropped on Wednesday, November 26. Season 5 consists of eight episodes, according to Netflix's fan platform, Tudum, as reported by PEOPLE.

Episodes 5, 6, and 7 will drop on December 25, followed by the series finale on December 31. (ANI)

