Geefi's (GEE) Presale Momentum Intensifies, Raising Over $200,000 In Phase 3 Already
A Functional Ecosystem Focused on Practical Use
GeeFi's impressive presale performance is built on its commitment to delivering tangible products and real-world utility. The ecosystem is anchored by the non-custodial GeeFi Wallet, which is already live and available for download on Android devices. To ensure universal accessibility, an iOS version of the wallet is also in active development. This wallet will serve as the secure gateway to a full suite of integrated financial tools, including the upcoming GeeFi DEX for seamless trading and GeeFi Crypto Cards for real-world spending.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment