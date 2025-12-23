Geefi's (GEE) Presale Momentum Intensifies, Raising Over $200,000 In Phase 3 Already

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surpassing expectations, Phase 3 of the GeeFi token presale has already generated more than $200,000 in a remarkably short span. This rapid fundraising achievement speaks to the surging demand for GeeFi Tokens (GEE) and highlights growing confidence in the project's long-term vision. In total, the GeeFi presale has now exceeded $1.6 million raised, with over 26 million GEE tokens claimed by an expanding global community.

A Functional Ecosystem Focused on Practical Use

GeeFi's impressive presale performance is built on its commitment to delivering tangible products and real-world utility. The ecosystem is anchored by the non-custodial GeeFi Wallet, which is already live and available for download on Android devices. To ensure universal accessibility, an iOS version of the wallet is also in active development. This wallet will serve as the secure gateway to a full suite of integrated financial tools, including the upcoming GeeFi DEX for seamless trading and GeeFi Crypto Cards for real-world spending.