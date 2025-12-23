Fuheis Celebrates Christmas Tree Lighting

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Fuheis, Dec. 23 (Petra)- Minister of Local Administration Walid Masri on Tuesday sponsored the official Fuheis Municipality ceremony to light the Christmas and New Year tree in the Old Town (Qanater Theatre), in the presence of Acting Balqa Governor Ali Bataineh.Masri said that in Jordan, across all its regions, "we are bound together by the values of love for Jordan, authenticity and Arab culture, a feature that many peoples of the world lack."He added, "We are fortunate to live in Jordan under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, a leader to his people regardless of their religions or regions. This sacred Jordan has witnessed many civilizations, yet it has preserved its Arab identity and values."For his part, Chairman of the Fuheis Municipal Committee Imad Hiyari said that the municipality and local administration are keen to promote culture, creativity, human interaction, participation and partnership through community activities, considering them an essential core of Jordan's civilized image under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II.He added that the gathering held at this time every year renews the covenant with the city by lighting the tree of love and peace, carrying a history and culture shaped by the hands of its people, and becoming as His Majesty King Abdullah II envisioned it: shared living and fraternity as the foundation of prosperity and nation-building. He noted that Fuheis society, like Jordan as a whole, is an ambassador of human values, love, justice and peace.Archimandrite Boulos Haddad, speaking on behalf of the clergy of the Apostolic Churches of Fuheis, said, "In Jordan, we enjoy the blessing of peace and love under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II at a time when many countries remain troubled." He added, "We are proud to be Jordanian Christians in this country, which has become a model of coexistence and fraternity, uniting us with our brothers through good citizenship and the pursuit of the good and prosperity of our country, Jordan."The celebration included the lighting of the Christmas tree, Christmas hymns performed by artist Violetta Yousef, religious chants by the choir of the Orthodox School of Fuheis, and religious and national musical performances by the Scouts band of the Orthodox School of Fuheis.