60/2025・Trifork Group: Reporting Of Transactions Made By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities


2025-12-23 01:01:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Schindellegi, Switzerland – 23 December 2025

Trifork Group AG
Company announcement no. 60/2025
European Regulatory News

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Group AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“ Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork or persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Blackbird II ApS
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Closely associated with Jørn Larsen, CEO of Trifork Group
b) Initial notification/
Amendment		 Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Trifork Group AG
b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Shares

ISIN CH1111227810
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition
c)
 Price(s) and volume(s)
 Price(s) Volume(s)
90.00 22,000
d) Aggregated information
-
Aggregated volume -
Price
Volume: 22,000
Price: 90.00 DKK
e) Date of the transaction 22 December 2025
f) Place of the transaction OTC


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Jørn Larsen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CEO of Trifork Group
b) Initial notification/
Amendment		 Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Trifork Group AG
b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Shares

ISIN CH1111227810
b) Nature of the transaction Sale
c)
 Price(s) and volume(s)
 Price(s) Volume(s)
See appendix See appendix
d) Aggregated information
-
Aggregated volume -
Price
Volume: 265,670
Price: 89.06 DKK
e) Date of the transaction 22 December 2025
23 December 2025
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE), OTC


Investor & Media contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, ..., +41 79 357 7317

About Trifork Group
Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,197 employees in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. The Group's R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies. Learn more at trifork.


Attachments

  • Appendix Jørn Larsen 22-23 Dec 2025
  • CA_60_25_PDMR

