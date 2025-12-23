403
Yemen Government, Houthis Strike Prisoner Exchange Deal
(MENAFN) The Yemeni government and the Houthi group reached a significant agreement on Tuesday to exchange thousands of prisoners, following two weeks of intensive negotiations mediated by Oman.
Majid Fadael, the government’s chief negotiator, announced the breakthrough via a post on the social media platform X, confirming that both parties had consented to free “thousands of detainees and abductees.”
The Houthi faction also affirmed the agreement, marking a substantial step in the ongoing prisoner exchange process. According to the Houthi-led committee for prisoners’ affairs, the deal includes the release of 1,700 Houthi prisoners, with a reciprocal release of 1,200 detainees from the Yemeni government’s side. This includes seven Saudi nationals and 23 Sudanese citizens.
In a statement, the committee expressed gratitude to Omani officials for their pivotal role in facilitating the agreement.
A Yemeni government official revealed to Anadolu on December 12 that the discussions between the two sides had begun in Muscat earlier this month, setting the stage for the latest swap.
This latest deal follows a significant prisoner exchange that took place in April 2023, where approximately 900 prisoners were released as part of an agreement brokered by the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN, following negotiations in Switzerland.
Since a truce was established in April 2022, Yemen has experienced a relative lull in hostilities between government forces and the Houthi group. This truce came after nearly eight years of conflict, which began when the Iran-backed Houthi movement took control of the capital, Sanaa, in September 2014.
The Houthis had also released 153 prisoners on January 25, 2025, after they were captured in battles with government forces.
Despite several rounds of negotiations and ongoing international mediation, the total number of detainees held by both sides remains unclear. During talks in Stockholm in 2018, both delegations submitted lists of over 15,000 prisoners, while human rights organizations estimate the total number of detainees at closer to 20,000.
While prisoner exchanges continue, a comprehensive peace agreement has remained elusive. Recent developments in southern Yemen have reignited concerns about the potential fragmentation of the war-torn country.
