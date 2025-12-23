Offshore Expansion Drives Push For Logistics Hubs Across The Caribbean

The rapid expansion of offshore oil and gas activity across the Caribbean has pushed logistics infrastructure to the forefront of upstream strategy. Beyond discoveries and project sanctioning, the ability to execute offshore developments efficiently increasingly depends on onshore logistical hubs – from purpose-built shore bases to specialized ports capable of supporting complex offshore operations.

This reality will be examined in detail during the session“Building Logistical Hubs to Support Upstream Development” at Caribbean Energy Week (CEW) 2026, where industry leaders will explore the planning, investment and operational frameworks required to sustain offshore growth across the region.

Few examples illustrate this better than Guyana, now one of the world's fastest-growing offshore oil producers. The country's rapid production ramp-up has been underpinned by dedicated shore base infrastructure, including the $300 million Vreed-en-Hoop Shore Base, which opened earlier this year, alongside facilities operated by Guyana Shore Base. These hubs provide services ranging from pipe storage and drilling fluid management to vessel support and customs clearance, enabling operators to reduce turnaround times and maintain continuous offshore operations.

Similarly, Trinidad and Tobago's Galeota Point has long served as a cornerstone of offshore logistics in the southern Caribbean. Strategically positioned to support offshore gas fields, Galeota functions as a supply base for drilling campaigns, production support and maintenance activities. Its integration into the country's gas value chain highlights how logistics hubs can anchor upstream development while supporting broader energy infrastructure.

In Suriname, where major offshore discoveries are advancing toward development, logistics infrastructure is already evolving to meet upstream needs. Port facilities in Paramaribo, including the Kuldipsingh Port Facility, have secured long-term contracts to support offshore operations, while dedicated supply base developments such as ComPort NV are being positioned to serve drilling and production activities. In parallel, logistics providers including DP World Paramaribo are expanding integrated services tailored to the oil and gas sector as the country moves closer to first production.

Together, these examples highlight a central reality: offshore upstream activity cannot function efficiently without well-designed onshore support. In deepwater environments, where downtime can cost millions of dollars per day, the proximity, reliability and operational readiness of logistics hubs directly influence project economics.

The panel at CEW 2026 will examine the strategic considerations behind developing such infrastructure, including site selection, water depth, quay strength, hinterland connectivity and environmental permitting. As offshore projects grow in scale and complexity, ports must accommodate larger offshore support vessels, heavy subsea components and increasingly digitalized logistics systems. Future-proofing these facilities has become a priority for both governments and investors.

Investment models will also feature prominently in the discussion. Across the Caribbean, logistics hubs have been developed through combinations of public investment, private capital and public-private partnerships. At the same time, security and resilience remain critical. Specialized ports and shore bases play an essential role in safe offshore operations, providing controlled environments for hazardous materials, emergency response coordination and compliance with international maritime standards.

The“Building Logistical Hubs to Support Upstream Development” session at CEW 2026 will bring these issues into focus, offering practical insights from developers, port authorities, service providers and policymakers with direct experience in Caribbean markets. The discussion will highlight how targeted investment in logistics infrastructure can unlock upstream potential, reduce costs and improve project timelines – positioning Caribbean states as competitive and reliable partners in global energy supply chains.

