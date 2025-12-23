Tanya Mittal's Bigg Boss Exit To Brand Bonanza Marketing Breakthrough

After her Bigg Boss 19 journey, Tanya Mittal turned viral fame into serious brand momentum. From massive Delhi Metro screens during voting to fronting digital campaigns with Yes Madam and mCaffeine, she's become one of the most in-demand post-BB creators. She was even spotted making waves at the Gateway of India.

