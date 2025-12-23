403
UNRWA warns Gaza humanitarian crisis persists despite ceasefire
(MENAFN) The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned on Tuesday that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip remains critical, with conditions showing little improvement despite a ceasefire that has been in place for more than two months, according to reports.
“In Gaza, conditions remain dire, and humanitarian needs are overwhelming. Families continue to endure severe shortages and widespread destruction,” the agency said in a statement on a social media platform.
Citing the latest data from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), UNRWA highlighted that 1.6 million people in Gaza face acute food insecurity. “Gaza remains in a man-made hunger crisis,” Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said.
The agency confirmed that its teams—many of whom are themselves displaced—continue to operate on the ground to support families affected by the crisis.
A ceasefire came into effect on October 10 to end the two-year Israeli military campaign in Gaza, which has killed nearly 71,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left over 171,000 others injured since October 2023.
Despite the agreement, compliance has been limited. The Gaza Government Media Office reported that an average of 244 aid trucks entered the enclave daily, far below the 600 agreed, while fuel deliveries averaged fewer than five trucks per day, against a planned 50, resulting in a compliance rate of no more than 41%. The office also recorded 875 ceasefire violations by the Israeli army, which caused 411 deaths and injured 1,112 people, according to reports.
