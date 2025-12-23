403
Cambodia Pushes for Talks with Thailand in Malaysia
(MENAFN) Cambodia is pushing to conduct military negotiations with Thailand in Malaysia as border fighting persists, while Thailand demands the discussions occur on its own soil, media outlets reported Tuesday.
Phnom Penh has requested that the upcoming meeting of the Cambodia–Thailand General Border Committee (GBC) be held in Kuala Lumpur, citing security concerns linked to ongoing fighting, according to a letter sent by Cambodian Defense Minister General Tea Seiha.
In the letter addressed to Thai Defense Minister General Nattaphon Narkphanit, Cambodia reiterated its support for convening the GBC on Wednesday but argued the venue should be moved outside the border area.
"For security reasons, due to the ongoing fighting along the border, this meeting should be held in a safe and neutral venue. In this regard, Malaysia has agreed to host it in Kuala Lumpur," Gen. Tea Seiha said in his letter.
Thailand rejected the proposal. Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said the GBC meeting would instead be held on Wednesday in Thai province of Chanthaburi, according to the Thai daily Khaosod.
The disagreement over the venue follows a special meeting of foreign ministers from the ASEAN bloc hosted in Kuala Lumpur on Monday to discuss the border dispute. Both sides had previously agreed in principle to hold the GBC talks following that meeting.
The most recent GBC session was held in Cambodia's Koh Kong province in September.
Meanwhile, fighting along the border continued. The Thai army said on Tuesday that clashes were ongoing across four provinces in Thailand's northeastern Isan region, with Thai forces conducting what it described as concentrated supporting fire against Cambodian troops, according to Khaosod.
Cambodia's Defense Ministry, however, said Thai forces had continued firing artillery shells into Cambodian territory, according to mediaa.
Casualty figures reported by the two sides differ. Thai authorities said 21 Thai soldiers and one cvilian have been killed in the fighting, adding that another 33 civilians died as what they described as "collateral effects of the situation."
Cambodia's Interior Ministry said 21 Cambodian civilians were killed and 83 others injured.
Separately, China urged its citizens to avoid travel to border areas between Cambodia and Thailand, citing what it described as a "severe security situation," according to Beijing-based media.
