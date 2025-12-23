403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia says US moves positive but Ukraine settlement questions remain
(MENAFN) Russia’s deputy foreign minister said on Monday that while the United States has taken steps in the “right direction,” significant questions remain over a potential settlement in Ukraine.
Speaking at a Valdai forum discussion, Sergei Ryabkov noted that Washington has recognized the risks associated with continued NATO expansion, describing this acknowledgment as a positive shift, despite persistent disagreements over the conflict in Ukraine.
A 28-point plan to end the war, which began in February 2022, was initially proposed by US President Donald Trump, and has since been refined by Ukraine and its allies. Russia maintains that any peace agreement must formally recognize its control over captured territory, ensure Ukrainian neutrality, and impose limits on Ukraine’s military capabilities.
Although Ukraine applied for NATO membership after the Russian invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signaled a willingness to forgo this bid in exchange for Western security guarantees, while continuing to reject territorial concessions.
Ryabkov emphasized that normalization would require time, sustained political commitment, and cooperative engagement that accounts for Russia’s security concerns. He said Moscow is closely monitoring whether the US is genuinely stepping away from what he described as a policy of extreme hostility.
He also raised concerns about recent US strategic initiatives, citing the Pentagon’s plans for an expanded global missile defense system known as the “Golden Dome.” According to Ryabkov, these systems are not only aimed at so-called rogue states, but also at strategic rivals including Russia and China, and efforts to place interception capabilities in orbit risk weaponizing outer space and destabilizing global security.
On nuclear issues, Ryabkov warned that Russia would respond if the US resumed nuclear testing and said Moscow is prepared to employ military-technical countermeasures to safeguard its national security if necessary. He also highlighted growing nuclear coordination among European states, including the UK and France, as well as discussions on a pan-European nuclear shield complementing NATO defenses.
He said that escalating threats, such as plans to deploy the US Dark Eagle hypersonic missile system in Europe, compelled Russia to abandon its unilateral moratorium on land-based intermediate-range missiles. Additionally, Moscow is reportedly considering reinforcing the joint defense framework with Belarus, including the possible deployment of Oreshnik missile systems on Belarusian soil.
Looking ahead, Ryabkov expressed hope to avoid negative outcomes after the New START Treaty expires in February 2026, noting that President Vladimir Putin has proposed observing key quantitative limits for an additional year, provided the US avoids measures that would undermine Russia’s nuclear deterrent.
Speaking at a Valdai forum discussion, Sergei Ryabkov noted that Washington has recognized the risks associated with continued NATO expansion, describing this acknowledgment as a positive shift, despite persistent disagreements over the conflict in Ukraine.
A 28-point plan to end the war, which began in February 2022, was initially proposed by US President Donald Trump, and has since been refined by Ukraine and its allies. Russia maintains that any peace agreement must formally recognize its control over captured territory, ensure Ukrainian neutrality, and impose limits on Ukraine’s military capabilities.
Although Ukraine applied for NATO membership after the Russian invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signaled a willingness to forgo this bid in exchange for Western security guarantees, while continuing to reject territorial concessions.
Ryabkov emphasized that normalization would require time, sustained political commitment, and cooperative engagement that accounts for Russia’s security concerns. He said Moscow is closely monitoring whether the US is genuinely stepping away from what he described as a policy of extreme hostility.
He also raised concerns about recent US strategic initiatives, citing the Pentagon’s plans for an expanded global missile defense system known as the “Golden Dome.” According to Ryabkov, these systems are not only aimed at so-called rogue states, but also at strategic rivals including Russia and China, and efforts to place interception capabilities in orbit risk weaponizing outer space and destabilizing global security.
On nuclear issues, Ryabkov warned that Russia would respond if the US resumed nuclear testing and said Moscow is prepared to employ military-technical countermeasures to safeguard its national security if necessary. He also highlighted growing nuclear coordination among European states, including the UK and France, as well as discussions on a pan-European nuclear shield complementing NATO defenses.
He said that escalating threats, such as plans to deploy the US Dark Eagle hypersonic missile system in Europe, compelled Russia to abandon its unilateral moratorium on land-based intermediate-range missiles. Additionally, Moscow is reportedly considering reinforcing the joint defense framework with Belarus, including the possible deployment of Oreshnik missile systems on Belarusian soil.
Looking ahead, Ryabkov expressed hope to avoid negative outcomes after the New START Treaty expires in February 2026, noting that President Vladimir Putin has proposed observing key quantitative limits for an additional year, provided the US avoids measures that would undermine Russia’s nuclear deterrent.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment