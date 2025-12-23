UPSC Success Stories: 5 IAS Officers Who Cracked UPSC After Multiple Failures

These inspiring stories highlight 5 IAS officers who achieved success in their 5th or 6th UPSC attempt. Their journeys prove that persistence, resilience, and belief can turn repeated failures into victory.

The UPSC exam is one of India's toughest. Millions try, but few succeed. While many quit after one failure, some persist. Learn about officers who became IAS in their 5th or 6th try.

Shakti Dubey from Prayagraj got AIR 1 in UPSC 2024 on her 6th try. After early failures and leaving coaching during COVID, she aced it with self-study. Her story inspires many.

Avnish Sharan's story proves marks don't define you. Despite low scores and 10+ exam failures, he kept trying. He finally secured AIR 77 in his second UPSC attempt.

Priyanka Goyal faced many setbacks: failing prelims, mains, and CSAT. During her 5th try, her mom got severely ill with COVID. Still, she persevered and got rank 369 in UPSC 2022.

Yashni Nagarajan is an inspiration for working aspirants. Studying 4-5 hours daily with a full-time job, she secured rank 57 in UPSC 2019 on her 4th attempt. Time management was key.

PK Siddharth Ramkumar got AIR 4 in UPSC 2023 on his 4th try. He failed prelims on his first go. He was already training for IPS when he secretly retook the exam and aced it.