Grateful Nation Can Never Forget Chaudhary Charan Singh's Contribution To Nation-Building: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to former PM and Bharat Ratna awardee Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, stating that a grateful nation can never forget his immense contribution to nation-building, particularly in the fields of agriculture, rural development and social justice.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Prime Minister shared a video message remembering the legacy of the former Prime Minister.“Respectful tributes to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to the welfare of the underprivileged sections of society, as well as to the progress of agriculture and the prosperity of farmers. A grateful nation can never forget his contribution to nation-building,” PM Modi wrote.

In the video message, the Prime Minister highlighted Chaudhary Charan Singh's unwavering commitment to farmers, especially small and marginal cultivators.

PM Modi said that Charan Singh worked tirelessly for the welfare of small farmers and ensured that their concerns were brought to the centre of national policy-making. He added that the country would always remember his efforts to strengthen rural India and empower the agricultural community.

He further said that the present government draws inspiration from the ideals and vision of Chaudhary Charan Singh. He noted that several steps taken by the current government to boost small-scale farming and empower farmers are rooted in the principles laid down by the former Prime Minister.

Emphasising inclusive growth, PM Modi said that strengthening agriculture remains central to building a strong and self-reliant India.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, also paid tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh on the occasion. In a post on X, he said,“Tributes to former Prime Minister and great farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his entire life to the empowerment of farmers, rural India, and social justice. His visionary contributions to agricultural reform and public welfare will always be a source of inspiration for the nation."

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, also remembered the former Prime Minister and extended greetings on Kisan Diwas, which is observed on December 23 to mark Charan Singh's birth anniversary.

“Humble tribute to former Prime Minister, 'Bharat Ratna' Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, who dedicated his life to the upliftment of villages, poor and deprived people and welfare of farmers, on his birth anniversary! Heartiest greetings to the people of Ladakh and the farmers who feed us on Kisan Diwas,” he said.

Chaudhary Charan Singh was born in 1902 at Noorpur in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh in a middle-class peasant family. His early life and background shaped his deep understanding of rural issues and the challenges faced by farmers. He completed his graduation in science in 1923 and went on to earn a postgraduate degree from Agra University in 1925. Trained in law, he initially set up his legal practice in Ghaziabad before shifting to Meerut in 1929. It was during this period that he joined the Indian National Congress and began his political journey.

He was first elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1937 from the Chhaprauli constituency. He went on to represent the constituency multiple times in 1946, 1952, 1962 and 1967. In 1946, he became Parliamentary Secretary in the government led by Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant, where he handled several important departments, including Revenue, Medical and Public Health, Justice and Information.

In June 1951, Charan Singh was appointed as a Cabinet Minister in the Uttar Pradesh government and was given charge of the Justice and Information departments. In 1954, he took over as Minister for Revenue and Agriculture in the Cabinet of Dr Sampurnanand. By the time he resigned in April 1959, he was handling the Departments of Revenue and Transport.

In the ministry led by C.B. Gupta, Charan Singh served as Minister for Home and Agriculture in 1960. He later served as Minister for Agriculture and Forests between 1962 and 1963 in the government headed by Sucheta Kripalani. In 1965, he relinquished the Agriculture portfolio and assumed charge of the Local Self-Government department in 1966.

Following the split in the Congress party, Charan Singh became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time in February 1970 with the support of the Congress. However, President's Rule was imposed in the state on October 2, 1970.

Known for his administrative discipline and integrity, Charan Singh earned a reputation as a strict administrator who did not tolerate inefficiency, nepotism or corruption. A gifted parliamentarian and a pragmatist, he was admired for his eloquence and strong convictions.

Chaudhary Charan Singh was the chief architect of land reforms in Uttar Pradesh. He played a key role in the formulation of the Debt Redemption Bill of 1939, which provided significant relief to rural debtors. He also initiated measures to drastically reduce the salaries and privileges of ministers in the state. As Chief Minister, he was instrumental in enacting the Land Holding Act of 1960, aimed at lowering land ceiling limits to ensure equitable distribution.

A staunch believer in social justice, Charan Singh drew his strength from the confidence and support of millions of peasants. He led a simple life and spent his leisure time reading and writing. He authored several influential books and pamphlets, including 'Abolition of Zamindari', 'Co-operative Farming X-rayed', 'India's Poverty and Its Solution', 'Peasant Proprietorship or Land to the Workers', and 'Prevention of Division of Holdings Below a Certain Minimum', which continue to shape discourse on agrarian reforms in India.