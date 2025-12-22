Bitmine Hits Over 4M ETH After $40M Purchase - Major Cryptocurrency Milestone

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ethereum Asset Tracker Reaches Major Milestone as Bitmine Surpasses 4 Million ETH

Bitmine, an Ethereum treasury management company, has achieved a significant milestone in its digital asset accumulation, surpassing 4 million ETH following its latest buy of 13,412 ETH for approximately $40.61 million. This development positions the firm as one of the largest institutional holders of Ether, highlighting its sustained commitment to accumulating the cryptocurrency amid fluctuating market conditions.



Bitmine's Ether holdings now exceed 4.06 million tokens, totaling over $12.2 billion at current valuations.

The company acquired nearly 100,000 ETH in the past week alone, with an average purchase price of $2,991 per ETH.

Recent price appreciation has returned Bitmine's holdings to profitability, reversing losses incurred during October's market downturn. Bitmine aims to hold 5% of the total Ethereum supply, leveraging its substantial position to create strategic synergies and value for shareholders.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: None

Sentiment: Bullish

Price impact: Positive – ETH's recent rally back above $3,000 has enhanced the value of Bitmine's holdings, improving their position amid previously red-inked investments.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. The company's ongoing accumulation strategy and upcoming staking initiatives are positioned to generate long-term value.

Market context: Bitcoin and Ethereum markets have experienced renewed bullish momentum, encouraging institutional accumulation and confidence in the ecosystem's growth trajectory.

Bitmine's strategic buildup over just 5.5 months underscores a deliberate and disciplined approach to asset management. The firm has targeted a 5% ownership stake in the total Ether supply, a goal it notably approaches with current holdings representing approximately 67% of that target, valued at roughly $12.2 billion. The company's confidence in Ethereum's long-term prospects remains unwavering, despite broader market volatility in recent months.

Chairman Tom Lee revealed that the firm has accumulated nearly 100,000 ETH over the past week, with purchases averaging just below $3,000 per ETH. This accumulation has coincided with ETH's price recovery from the market crash in October, breaching the $3,000 threshold again and placing Bitmine's holdings back into profit territory.

Looking ahead, Bitmine plans to integrate staking protocols, enhancing the utility and income potential of its large ETH reserve. The firm is developing the Made in America Validator Network (MAVAN), touted as a best-in-class secure staking infrastructure, with deployment targeted for early 2026. Such initiatives are expected to not only strengthen its holdings but also unlock additional revenue streams for investors.

Overall, Bitmine's aggressive accumulation strategy and upcoming staking platform demonstrate a forward-looking vision for its Ethereum holdings, positioning the firm as a notable player among institutional crypto treasury managers.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.