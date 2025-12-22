The Boulder Group Arranges Sale Of Net Leased Colorado Maverik Convenience Store

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm completed the sale of a single tenant Maverik convenience store located at 317 East Main Street in Rangely, Colorado for $3,471,000.

The 3,678 square-foot building is situated along East Main Street, Rangely's primary thoroughfare. The property benefits from its proximity to Colorado Northwestern Community College and Rangely District Hospital, two of the area's main traffic drivers. Additionally, the property is within walking distance of Rangely High School and close to major retailers such as Ace Hardware, True Value, Dollar General, and NAPA Auto Parts. The average household income within ten miles of the property exceeds $85,000.

Randy Blankstein and John Feeney of The Boulder Group represented both sides in the transaction. The seller is a Midwest based investor, and the buyer is a Midwest based cash purchaser.

Maverik, founded in 1928 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company has grown to over 800 locations across 20 states, offering a wide range of products including fresh food, beverages, and fuel services. In 2023, Maverik significantly expanded its footprint by acquiring Kum & Go and Solar Transport for a reported $2.25 billion, doubling its store count and boosting its annual revenue with Kum & Go's contribution of $3 billion.

“Low price point convenience stores with credit tenants remain in high demand amongst private capital investors,” said Randy Blankstein, President of The Boulder Group. John Feeney of The Boulder Group, added,“Convenience stores have become a go to net lease asset for investors seeking year-end bonus depreciation.”

The Boulder Group is a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. The firm provides a full range of brokerage, advisory, and financing services nationwide to a substantial and diversified client base, which includes high-net-worth individuals, developers, REITs, partnerships and institutional investment funds. Founded in 1997, the firm has arranged the acquisition and disposition of over $9 billion of single tenant net lease real estate transactions. From 2013-2024, the firm was ranked in the top 10 companies in the nation for single tenant retail transactions by both Real Capital Analytics and CoStar. The Boulder Group is headquartered in suburban Chicago and has an office in Denver.

