Matthew Oldford Halifax Entrepreneur Leads New Wave Of Purpose-Built Housing

Matthew Oldford HalifaxFrom tradesman to developer, Matthew Oldford's latest Halifax projects - including a 17-unit building and new student-housing developments - highlight his growing role in the city's housing future.

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA - December 22, 2025 - Halifax developer and entrepreneur Matthew Oldford is advancing a new era of purpose-built rental and student housing in Halifax as he completes a 17-unit multifamily building on Prince Albert Road and prepares to launch two new student-housing developments in the city's South End.

Oldford, founder of the renovation and design-build company Matty's Renos, has built a reputation for combining hands-on construction experience with a strong financial background. Born in Nova Scotia in 1980, he began his career in the trades before later completing the Canadian Securities Course (CSC), the Life Licence Qualification Program (LLQP), and additional financial training. His time working as a financial planner and mortgage specialist gave him a rare dual skill set-one that now informs his strategic approach to development, budgeting, and long-term project planning.

After returning to construction full-time in 2017, Matt Oldford of Halifax transitioned from foreman to business owner, founding Matty's Renos in 2018. The company quickly earned recognition for its craftsmanship, transparency, and ability to deliver value-focused renovation and design-build projects. As Halifax's demand for housing grew, Oldford expanded into multi-unit development, focusing on projects that support long-term community needs.

The new 17-unit building on Prince Albert Road marks one of his most significant milestones to date. Designed with durability and efficiency in mind, the project reflects Oldford's commitment to building high-quality, functional spaces that maximize both livability and long-term value. His upcoming South End student-housing developments aim to address increasing enrollment and the urgent need for modern, purpose-built accommodations near Halifax's major campuses.

Alongside his development work, Matthew Oldford remains closely connected to the community. He volunteers with Feed Nova Scotia, supports food-security initiatives, and informally mentors young tradespeople entering the industry. His focus on balance, wellness, and continuous improvement has shaped a leadership philosophy grounded in integrity and long-term community benefit.

With multiple projects underway and more planned for the coming years, Oldford continues to establish himself as a forward-thinking contributor to Halifax's evolving housing landscape.

About Matthew Oldford

Matthew Oldford is a Halifax–born developer, entrepreneur, and design-build specialist with a rare combination of construction and financial expertise. He is the founder of Matty's Renos and the developer behind a growing portfolio of multi-unit and student-housing projects in Halifax. Known for his practical experience, strategic financial insight, and community-focused approach, Oldford is committed to creating high-quality spaces that support sustainable growth across the region.

About Matty's Renos

Founded in 2018, Matty's Renos is a Halifax-based renovation and design-build company specializing in residential upgrades, property conversions, and value-driven construction. The company is known for its craftsmanship, transparency, and client-centered service, delivering thoughtful design and long-lasting results for homeowners, investors, and development partners.