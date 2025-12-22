Jpmorgan Considers Institutional Crypto Trading As Banks Expand Digital Asset Access

The review reflects rising institutional demand for regulated crypto access, alongside JPMorgan's existing blockchain work

Peer banks have expanded crypto trading, custody, and stablecoin services despite ongoing U.S. regulatory uncertainty

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: $JPM) is evaluating whether to offer cryptocurrency trading services to its institutional clients, marking a potential shift in how the largest U.S. bank approaches digital assets. According to a Bloomberg report, the bank is reviewing possible products within its markets division, including spot and derivatives trading tied to cryptocurrencies. The discussions are ongoing and remain internal, with no final decisions announced.

The evaluation reflects a broader reassessment of how JPMorgan could provide regulated market access to institutional investors seeking exposure to digital assets. While the bank has historically limited direct crypto trading, it has been active in related infrastructure, including blockchain-based settlement systems and tokenization platforms. Any move toward direct trading, even on a restricted institutional basis, would expand its operational scope in the digital asset market.

People familiar with the matter indicated that JPMorgan is weighing both the structure and the risk parameters of any potential offering. The bank's leadership has not confirmed a timeline, and the plans could still change or be paused following internal reviews. Currently, the exploration phase focuses on whether demand from institutional clients justifies adding cryptocurrency trading alongside traditional asset classes.

This measured approach aligns with JPMorgan's past strategy of developing supporting technology without immediately offering direct exposure to cryptocurrencies. The bank's internal blockchain initiatives have focused on efficiency and settlement rather than speculative trading.

Major Banks Expand Crypto Capabilities

JPMorgan's review comes as several global banks have already expanded their digital asset services. Standard Chartered introduced spot Bitcoin and Ether trading for institutional clients earlier this year. Morgan Stanley has widened access to spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds for wealth clients and is preparing to enable direct trading of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC), Ether (CRYPTO: $ETH), and Solana (CRYPTO: $SOL) through its E-Trade platform.

Citi has focused on payment rails and stablecoin-related capabilities for institutions, including collaboration with Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), while also evaluating internally stablecoin-linked products. Meanwhile, Bank of New York has expanded its custody and tokenization operations and is set to hold dollar reserves for Ripple's RLUSD (CRYPTO: $RLUSD) stablecoin. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: $GS) continues to build tokenization infrastructure through partnerships and industry groups.

Collectively, these developments show that large financial institutions are advancing digital asset services despite unresolved U.S. regulatory frameworks. JPMorgan's internal review fits within this pattern, signaling continued institutional interest in crypto markets while formal rules remain in flux.