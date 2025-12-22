HP Congress Stages Dharna Over Law Weakening MGNREGA's Objectives

Himachal Pradesh Congress on Monday staged a protest and dharna against the Central government over the law to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and said it would weaken the scheme's original objectives. The demonstration against the Viksit Bharat G-RAM-G Act was held on the call of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). The protest was led by Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Vinay Kumar and marked his first major public programme after assuming charge of the state unit.

Congress Condemns Dilution of MGNREGA Objectives

Speaking to ANI after the protest, Vinay Kumar said the Congress strongly opposed an attempt to "distort" a landmark welfare legislation enacted by the party nearly two decades ago. "Congress-led government brought MGNREGA as a law 20 years ago to ensure employment and social security for the poor, backward and exploited sections. Today, through this bill, its objectives are being diluted. We strongly condemn this move and will continue protests and dharnas until every poor person gets their rightful entitlement," Vinay Kumar said.

He alleged that the bill was passed without consulting the Opposition. "MGNREGA was envisioned by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh to stop migration of workers from poorer states in search of jobs. Now, with changes like the 60:40 ratio, migration will only increase as several states may not be able to bear the additional financial burden," he said.

Minister Calls Move 'Unethical'

Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh said "renaming MGNREGA and weakening it is completely unethical". "It has been pushed through and even received Presidential assent. International organisations and non-governmental organisations have also written to the Prime Minister, calling it a destructive step that harms the poor and takes away employment opportunities," Anirudh Singh told the media.

He alleged that the changes would allow the Centre to decide whether MGNREGA work would be implemented in states and accused the government of sidelining the interests of rural workers. "This will push poor workers towards big corporates. The people of the country will give a reply. Even the name of Mahatma Gandhi is being removed, which is unacceptable," Anirudh Singh said.

The Congress leaders asserted that the party would continue its agitation across the state and on the streets until the rights of the poor and marginalised are fully protected. (ANI)

