Letter To Editor: Why Winter Break In Kashmir Deserves Rethinking

Every winter, when the cold settles deep into the valley, schools close for weeks. The government announces winter vacation for a clear reason.

During chilai kalan, the coldest forty days, classrooms are hard to heat, roads turn icy, and daily life slows down.

Students remain tied to homework and tuition classes through the break. Teachers step into a rare stretch of time.

Too often, this long break is treated as time off. It can be that. But it can also be time well used through rest, learning, and preparation for the year ahead.

The starting point is rest. Teaching drains the mind and body, especially in crowded classrooms with few resources. Sleep helps repair that fatigue.

Medical advice is clear. Seven hours of sleep supports both mental and physical health.

Winter makes slowing down easier. A short daily walk in the cold air or a simple indoor workout improves circulation and mood. Cutting down screen time also matters. Social media consumes hours and adds stress.

Replacing some of that time with a newspaper, a magazine, or a book sharpens focus and calms the mind.

Once rested, teachers can return to learning.

Winter offers uninterrupted time to review the subjects they teach. Reading new research, updating facts, and revising lesson plans keeps teaching fresh. Good lesson plans set clear goals that are realistic and time bound.

Teachers also benefit from learning beyond their own subjects. Reading history, science, or literature outside one's field often leads to better explanations and stronger classroom stories.

Online courses make professional growth easier than ever. Platforms like DIKSHA, NISHTHA, and SWAYAM offer free training designed for Indian teachers. NCERT has also announced long term online diploma courses for middle school science teachers.