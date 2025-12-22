Farooq Abdullah Travels to Srinagar in Vande Bharat

Jammu- National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday travelled to Srinagar by the Vande Bharat train from Katra, the base camp of Mata Vaishno Devi.

Abdullah arrived in Katra town, from where he took the Vande Bharat train to Srinagar, officials said.

He said that the railway link between Kashmir and the rest of the country has immensely benefited the valley, as it has provided all-weather connectivity for the residents here.

“The train has benefitted immensely. Even if the flights don't operate or the road is closed, the train will still ply. It will ease the problems of the people,” Abdullah told reporters here.

He said the snowfall has been a blessing for the people of Kashmir, as it was needed.