War Update: 100 Clashes On Front Lines, Fiercest Battles Are In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“At this time, the total number of combat engagements stands at 100,” the report states.

According to the General Staff, enemy artillery fire hit the communities of Stetskivka, Ulanove, Yastrubshchyna, Bila Bereza, Ryzhivka, Kucherivka, Rohizne, Atynske, and Iskryskivshchyna in the Sumy region, as well as Bleshnia, Arkhypivka, and Mykolaivka in the Chernihiv region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, there were five enemy attacks today. Additionally, the enemy carried out 71 shellings of Ukrainian positions and settlements, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, two combat engagements occurred, with enemy attacks near the settlement of Sotnytskyi Kozachok and toward Vilcha. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks near Pishchane and toward Kurylivka and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman sector today, the invading army launched eight attacks on Ukrainian positions near Serednie, Novoselivka, and Myrne, as well as toward the settlements of Nadiia, Cherneshchyna, Drobysheve, and Stavky; one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy attacked five times near Dronivka, Siversk, and Serebrianka since the start of the day, with one engagement ongoing.

No clashes were recorded in the Kramatorsk sector today.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, our defenders repelled 17 enemy attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses near Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kleban-Byk, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian occupiers made 33 attempts to push Ukrainian troops from their positions near Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovske, Rivne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and toward Sukhetske, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodnie, and Novopavlivka. Three engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, since the beginning of the day, our defenders repelled seven assault actions by enemy forces near Vorone, Rybne, Zlahoda, Pryvilne, and toward Iskra, Vyshneve, and Oleksiivka. Fighting continues in three locations.

In the Huliaipole sector, the aggressor has attempted to advance eight times against Ukrainian positions near Solodke, Varvarivka, Huliaipole, and toward Zelene; one combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled ten enemy attacks near Shcherbaky, Stepove, Plavni, and toward Lukianivske and Prymorske. Two engagements are ongoing. The enemy conducted airstrikes with guided bombs on Vozdvyzhivka, Liubytske, Barvinivka, and Zaliznychne.

No clashes have been recorded in the Prydniprovske sector at this time.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces claiming to have captured Kupiansk are actually small units numbering up to 200 personnel operating in difficult conditions, and their attempts to exert pressure in this sector remain unsuccessful.