Gladex Travel And Tours Corp. Celebrates A Proud Two-Year Streak With Dual Industry Awards

Gladex Travel and Tours Corp. Receives Two Top Performing Business Partner Awards from Mandarin Premier Hotels & Resort Group







Boracay, Philippines - Gladex Travel and Tours Corp. proudly marks another significant milestone after being honored with two prestigious Top Performing Business Partner awards from the Mandarin Premier Hotels & Resort Group. The recognition was conferred during the annual business partners' appreciation event held on November 27, 2025, at the Mandarin Bay Convention Center, Station 2, Boracay, Philippines. This achievement reflects the company's strong market presence, consistent service delivery, and trusted role within the local tourism industry.

The awards were presented during“Masks and Lights,” an elegant and festive evening dedicated to celebrating valued business partners while also marking the third annual Christmas Tree Lighting of Mandarin Bay Resort & Spa. The event highlighted Mandarin Premier's continued commitment to true hospitality, meaningful partnerships, and memorable island experiences for guests and collaborators alike. The celebration brought together leaders and stakeholders who share a common vision for excellence in tourism.

Awards Received

During the ceremony, Gladex Travel and Tours Corp. was recognized with the following distinctions:



Top Performing Business Partner for 2025 – Mandarin White Sand Top Business Partner for 2025 – Mandarin Nest Boracay

These recognitions highlight Gladex Travel and Tours Corp.'s exceptional performance, consistent service excellence, and strong collaborative partnership with the Mandarin Premier Hotels & Resort Group. Notably, this marks the second consecutive year that the company has received such honors, underscoring its reliability, professionalism, and sustained contribution to the success of premier hospitality brands in Boracay.

An Evening of Appreciation and Celebration

The appreciation night gathered industry leaders, tourism stakeholders, and business partners for an evening of elegance, joy, and shared success. The invitation from the Mandarin Premier Hotels & Resorts Group conveyed sincere gratitude to its partners and emphasized the importance of collaboration in delivering exceptional guest experiences and maintaining high hospitality standards across its properties.

Held at the Mandarin Bay Convention Center, the event served as both a celebration of accomplishments and a reaffirmation of long-standing partnerships that support the growth and vibrancy of Boracay as a world-class travel destination. The Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony further symbolized unity, renewal, and the spirit of giving as the festive season officially began.

Message from Gladex Travel and Tours Corp.

Gladex Travel and Tours Corp. expressed heartfelt appreciation for the recognition, describing the achievement as both an honor and a motivation to continue improving its services and partnerships.

“Grateful and honored! We sincerely thank the Mandarin Premier Hotels & Resort Group for this meaningful recognition and for the continued trust and partnership. Being recognized for two consecutive years inspires us to further elevate our services, strengthen our collaborations, and continue supporting the growth of tourism in Boracay.”

Commitment to Excellence and Partnership

As a trusted travel and tours provider, Gladex Travel and Tours Corp. remains dedicated to delivering seamless, high-quality travel experiences while fostering strong relationships with hotel partners and tourism stakeholders. Its continued recognition reflects a commitment to customer satisfaction, ethical business practices, and long-term value creation within the tourism industry.







Looking Ahead

With the momentum of this dual recognition, Gladex Travel and Tours Corp. looks forward to expanding its offerings, enhancing service standards, and deepening partnerships that promote sustainable tourism and unforgettable island experiences. The company remains committed to playing an active role in shaping the future of Boracay's tourism landscape.

