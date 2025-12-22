IHG Hotels At Dubai Festival City Rings In The New Year With A Night That Refuses To Be Ordinary

22 December 2025, Dubai, UAE - As the year draws to a close, IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City invites guests to welcome New Year's Eve through a carefully curated collection of dining and entertainment experiences, each offering a distinct way to mark the beginning of the year ahead. From refined French gastronomy and elegant all white soires to family focused celebrations and vibrant waterfront festivities, the destination presents a layered New Year's Eve experience set against sweeping views of the Dubai skyline and fireworks.

“At IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City, New Year's Eve is not defined by a single moment, but by a sequence of experiences,” said Thomas Schmelter, Area General Manager for IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City.“Our aim is to give guests the freedom to celebrate in a way that feels personal, whether through an intimate fine dining evening, a lively social gathering, or a relaxed family celebration by the waterfront.”

New Year's Eve Highlights - 31 December

Experience an Exquisite New Year's Eve Dinner at CHOIX TT

Guests in search of refined elegance are invited to immerse themselves in an all white Parisian celebration at CHOIX TT, where an exquisitely curated four course menu by three Michelin starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire defines the spirit of the evening. Framed by sweeping views of the Dubai skyline and a spectacular fireworks display, the experience brings together the artistry of French gastronomy and a sophisticated celebratory ambiance.

Where: CHOIX TT, InterContinental Dubai Festival City

Pric e :



AED 1,099 per person (including soft beverages)

AED 1,199 per person (including hops, grapes, and a glass of premium bubbles) À la carte option available for children aged 6-12

Ring in the New Year with French Flair at Pierre's TT

For an exceptional New Year's Eve celebration, Pierre's TT presents an evening of French elegance inspired by the culinary artistry of three Michelin starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire. Guests are invited to enjoy a refined culinary journey through signature French creations served alongside live culinary stations, complemented by sophisticated entertainment and an all white dress code. Set beneath the open sky and framed by spectacular views of the fireworks, the soire offers a polished and memorable way to welcome the year ahead.

Where: Pierre's TT, InterContinental Dubai Festival City

Price:

AED 1,599 per person (including soft beverages)

AED 1,699 per person (including house hops, grapes, and a glass of premium bubbles)

Ring in 2026 with Culinary Delights and Stunning Views at Anise

Anise invites guests to celebrate New Year's Eve with a vibrant dining experience centred around an expansive international buffet served across eight interactive live cooking stations. Accompanied by live music and framed by sweeping views of the fireworks, the evening unfolds in a lively festive setting. With both indoor and outdoor seating available, guests can shape their celebration while enjoying one of the city's most animated New Year's Eve atmospheres.

Where: Anise, InterContinental Dubai Festival City

Price:



AED 699 (indoor) | AED 899 (terrace) per person, including soft beverages

AED 749 (indoor) | AED 949 (terrace) per person, including house beverages AED 300 for children aged 6-12 and children aged 0-5 dine complimentary ​​

Unforgettable New Year's at Vista

Vista welcomes guests to usher in 2026 with a lively New Year's Eve celebration defined by a gourmet buffet, sweeping skyline views, and an energetic evening atmosphere. As live beats set the pace for the night, panoramic views of the fireworks illuminate the city, creating an engaging setting for guests to dance into the New Year and mark the occasion with memorable moments.

Where: Vista, InterContinental Dubai Festival City

Price:

AED 750 (indoor) | AED 850 (terrace) per person, including house beverages

An Enchanting Evening Under the Stars at Zaytoun.

Zaytoun welcomes the New Year from one of Dubai's most sought after alfresco settings, offering a celebratory evening defined by panoramic skyline views. Guests are invited to enjoy a generous international buffet alongside live performances by a three piece band, alongside a roaming artist, with the celebration continuing after midnight through a DJ led set that carries the festivities into the early hours.

Where: Zaytoun, Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City

Price:



AED 1,190 per person, including soft beverages​

AED 1,290 per person, including house beverages AED 300 per children aged 6-12 and children aged 0-5 dine complimentary

A New Year's Eve Bash at Belgian Caf

Celebrate New Year's Eve in true Belgian style with an evening defined by convivial energy and authentic flavours. Guests can enjoy Belgian feast served to the table, accompanied by live music and uninterrupted views of the fireworks, creating a warm and sociable setting for a spirited countdown into the year ahead.

Where: Belgian Caf, Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City

Prices

From AED 650 per person

New Year's Eve Family Feast at Sirocco

Designed with families in mind, Sirocco presents a relaxed New Year's Eve celebration centred around a generous buffet and interactive live cooking stations. Flexible options, including pool access for a midnight toast, allow guests of all ages to enjoy a comfortable and inclusive way to welcome the New Year.

Where: Sirocco, Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Festival City

Price:



AED 399 per person, including soft beverages

AED 449 per person, including hops and grapes AED 169 for pool access only, including two glasses of bubbles to toast the midnight countdown

With experiences ranging from refined fine dining and lively social gatherings to relaxed family celebrations, IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City presents a New Year's Eve shaped around choice, offering guests the freedom to welcome the year ahead in a way that reflects their own style of celebration.

