Krown Network Announces Successful Completion Of World's First Quantum-Secured Decentralized Exchange, Krowndex (KDEX)

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Krown Technologies Inc., creator of the Krown Network and the Camelot Ecosystem, announced today the completion of KrownDEX (KDEX) - the world's first natively quantum-secured decentralized exchange, engineered with Quantum eMotion's QRNG2 technology and fortified with a full post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) stack. This accomplishment establishes a new global benchmark for secure decentralized trading.

The official KrownDEX website, , is now live for public viewing. Trading capabilities will go live at the global Krown Network launch on January 3rd, 2026.

A Historic Validation of Quantum-Secured Blockchain

KrownDEX is the first decentralized exchange to integrate Quantum eMotion's QRNG2 quantum entropy generator, delivering true quantum randomness for key generation, validator integrity, and transaction protection. Coupled with a fully deployed post-quantum cryptographic suite, KrownDEX has now successfully validated the first complete quantum-secured DEX environment in blockchain history.

Statement from James Stephens, CEO of Krown Technologies

“Rate of Innovation and Rate of Execution drive trust in this industry. Completing the world's first quantum-secured DEX isn't just a milestone - it's a statement. KrownDEX validates Quantum eMotion's QRNG technology inside a decentralized exchange for the first time and proves that the future of secure trading belongs to quantum-secured infrastructure.”

Statement from Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion (QeM)

“KrownDEX is a landmark implementation. Seeing QRNG2 and our post-quantum security stack validated in a live DEX environment is a breakthrough we have anticipated for years. This collaboration with Krown Technologies demonstrates how quantum-grade security can be effectively deployed at scale within next-generation blockchain systems.”

A Cornerstone Utility of the Camelot Ecosystem

Designed as the primary decentralized marketplace of the Krown Network, KrownDEX offers unmatched security, performance, and user-focused functionality. Key capabilities include:

. Quantum-Secured Key Generation

. Quantum-Entropy-Based Transaction Signing

. Full Post-Quantum Cryptography (pQC) Integration

. Enhanced Validator Security Architecture

. Seamless Operation with Qastle Wallet and Krown Chain

. A refined and intuitive user interface

Public Access Timeline

. Now Live: KDEX website front end -

. January 3, 2026: DEX trading activation at the global launch event

About KrownDEX (KDEX)

KrownDEX is the world's first natively quantum-secured decentralized exchange, developed by Krown Technologies for the Krown Network's Camelot Ecosystem. Powered by QRNG2 quantum entropy from Quantum eMotion and reinforced with a full post-quantum cryptographic stack, KDEX protects users against both classical and quantum-enabled threats. Website:

About Krown Technologies Inc.

Krown Technologies Inc. is a global blockchain company pioneering the world's first natively quantum-secured Layer-1 ecosystem. Operating from its headquarters in Monroe, Louisiana, Krown has engineered the Camelot Ecosystem - a fully integrated suite of more than 30 utilities, including Krown Chain, KrownDEX, Qastle Wallet, KrownSocial, KrownIQ, and more. By integrating Quantum eMotion's QRNG2 engine and a complete post-quantum cryptographic framework, Krown delivers enterprise-grade security and future-proof infrastructure for institutions, developers, and retail users. Krown Technologies' mission is to restore trust in Web3 through transparency, provable security, and unmatched innovation across its rapidly expanding ecosystem.

Website:

About Quantum eMotion (QeM)

Quantum eMotion is a leading quantum cybersecurity technology company specializing in quantum-grade security solutions.

Website:

