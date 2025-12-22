403
Micron Signal 22/12: Will The Rally Continue (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Long Trade IdeaEnter your long position between $256.53 (the open of its last bearish candlestick) and $268.38 (Friday's intra-day high).Market Index Analysis
- Micron Technology (MU) is a member of the NASDAQ 100 and the S&P 500. Both indices trade inside bearish chart formations. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the NASDAQ 100 turned bullish with a descending trendline.
- The MU D1 chart shows price action inside a bullish price channel. It also shows price action challenging the ascending 0.0% Fibonacci Retracement Fan level for a potential breakout. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bullish with an ascending support line. The average bullish trading volumes remain elevated. MU advanced with more than the NASDAQ 100 Index, a significant bullish trading confirmation.
- MU Entry Level: Between $256.53 and $268.38 MU Take Profit: Between $335.13 and $345.18 MU Stop Loss: Between $226.69 and $237.45 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.63
