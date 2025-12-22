Micron Signal 22/12: Will The Rally Continue (Chart)

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Long Trade Idea



Micron Technology (MU) is a member of the NASDAQ 100 and the S&P 500.

Both indices trade inside bearish chart formations. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the NASDAQ 100 turned bullish with a descending trendline.

Enter your long position between $256.53 (the open of its last bearish candlestick) and $268.38 (Friday's intra-day high).Market Index Analysis

Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Market Sentiment Analysis

Equity futures hint at a positive open after closing Friday's session in the green, a high-volume quadruple witching day, and the final full week of trading for 2025. Equity markets are approximately 3% below all-time highs, and investors hope for a Santa Claus rally in a low-volume trading week. Tomorrow's consumer confidence reading could provide a volatility boost, as it could deliver more evidence of a K-shaped economic trajectory. Overall, it should be a quiet week, where existing trends and worries remain front and center Technology Fundamental Analysis

Micron Technology manufactures computer memory and computer data storage, including dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), flash memory, and solid-state drives (SSDs), which are essential for data centers and AI applications.

So, why am I bullish on MU following its earnings report?

Micron Technology reported $13.64 billion in revenue and earnings per share of $4.78, easily eclipsing expectations of $12.84 billion and $3.95, respectively. I remain bullish on MU, as its forecasts call for adjusted second-quarter earnings per share of $8.42, which would blow past analysts' expectations of $4.78, while valuations are among the lowest in the AI sector. Supply constraints amid surging demand provide a tailwind, and profit margins are expanding.

Micron Technology Fundamental Analysis Snapshot

The price-to-earning (P/E) ratio of 25.25 makes MU an inexpensive stock. By comparison, the P/E ratio for the NASDAQ 100 is 34.33.

The average analyst price target for MU is $299.22. It suggests good upside potential with manageable downside risks Technology Technical Analysis

Today's MU Signal



The MU D1 chart shows price action inside a bullish price channel.

It also shows price action challenging the ascending 0.0% Fibonacci Retracement Fan level for a potential breakout.

The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bullish with an ascending support line.

The average bullish trading volumes remain elevated. MU advanced with more than the NASDAQ 100 Index, a significant bullish trading confirmation.

Micron Technology Price ChartMy Call on Micron Technology



MU Entry Level: Between $256.53 and $268.38

MU Take Profit: Between $335.13 and $345.18

MU Stop Loss: Between $226.69 and $237.45 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.63

I am taking a long position in MU between $256.53 and $268.38. I am bullish on MU amid its second-quarter outlook, low valuations, supply-and-demand conditions that favor pricing power and expanding margins. It remains one of my preferred AI plays.

Ready to trade our analysis of Micron Technology? Here is our list of the best stock brokers worth checking out.