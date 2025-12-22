ETH/USD Forecast 22/12: Signs Of Bottoming Emerge (Chart)



Ethereum is pushing toward the $3,000 level as traders watch for a potential bottoming process. While risks remain after a prolonged downtrend, support is holding, pullbacks look buyable, and upside signals are starting to emerge.

Ethereum has had a nice trading session on Friday as it is reaching towards the $3,000 level. The $3,000 level, of course, is a large round, psychologically significant figure in an area that's been like a magnet for price for the last month or so. Keep in mind that crypto has been on its back foot for several months, and even Bitcoin looks rather weak.

You could make an argument that perhaps we are in the midst of trying to form a bottoming pattern in both Bitcoin and here in the Ethereum market. And I am watching this very closely. If the market were to break above the 50-day EMA, basically at the $3,220 level, we could see this market rally quite significantly, perhaps towards the $4,000 level Support Levels Define the Bullish Case

Short-term pullbacks, I think, continue to be buying opportunities, at least as long as we can stay above the psychologically and structurally supported level of $2,500 level. The $2,500 level ends up being a major floor, but if we were to break down below there, then the market could really start to fall apart. That being said, it looks very much like a market that is trying to hang on to the support as much as it can.

And a move to the upside, although looking more likely at this point in time, isn't necessarily guaranteed. And you also have to keep in mind that the market is probably going to be choppy to the upside. I don't think it's going to be an explosive move. After all, it has been a significant downtrend now. We've been stable for a while. And when markets recover after this type of sell-off, typically it's typically a process. It's not something that happens very quickly, but I would not sleep on the Ethereum market at the moment. It looks like it's at least giving you some signals that it might be ready to turn around.

