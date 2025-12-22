Rexel: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares From December 15 To December 19, 2025
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|15/12/2025
|FR0010451203
|38 040
|33,1813
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|16/12/2025
|FR0010451203
|35 654
|32,9109
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|17/12/2025
|FR0010451203
|39 500
|33,1805
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|18/12/2025
|FR0010451203
|31 902
|32,6108
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|19/12/2025
|FR0010451203
|40 158
|32,9568
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|185 254
|32,9822
Attachment
-
Disclosure of trading in own shares from Dec.15 to Dec.19, 2025
