Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rexel: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares From December 15 To December 19, 2025


2025-12-22 12:02:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM DECEMBER 15 TO DECEMBER 19, 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from December 15 to December 19, 2025:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 15/12/2025 FR0010451203 38 040 33,1813 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 16/12/2025 FR0010451203 35 654 32,9109 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 17/12/2025 FR0010451203 39 500 33,1805 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 18/12/2025 FR0010451203 31 902 32,6108 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 19/12/2025 FR0010451203 40 158 32,9568 XPAR
TOTAL 185 254 32,9822

Attachment

  • Disclosure of trading in own shares from Dec.15 to Dec.19, 2025

MENAFN22122025004107003653ID1110513151



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search