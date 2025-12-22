Ministry Of Family Concludes A Series Of Mass Weddings Across Al Ain In December 2025



The ceremonies were held in collaboration with the Medeem initiative of the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD).

Mass weddings align with the objectives of the National Family Growth Agenda 2031 and the Ministry's strategy to support young people preparing for marriage.

H.H Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid, and DCD Chairman H.E. Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili attended the weddings alongside notable dignitaries, and officials.

Mass weddings are a celebratory national custom highlighting Emirati values and reviving the UAE's authentic heritage. Mass weddings celebrated over 100 Emirati youth.



Mass weddings are a message of love and loyalty to the nation, reinforcing social cohesion and set the foundations for a balanced and prosperous society for future generations. The Ministry places the family at the heart of development, delivering on the leadership's vision and directives to support and empower Emirati families.

H.E. Sana Suhail, Minister of Family:

Abu Dhabi, UAE – December 2025 – The Ministry of Family organised a series of mass weddings during December 2025, celebrating 100 Emirati youth, in strategic collaboration with the Medeem initiative of the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD).

Organising the ceremonies forms part of the Ministry's efforts to achieve the objectives outlined in the National Family Growth Agenda 2031, which represents a national commitment to building prosperous and sustainable families. These efforts also align with the Ministry's vision to support young people preparing for marriage, and to establish an environment that enables them to form families and enhances family stability.

The weddings were attended by H.H Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid, Chairman of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan institutions, H.E. Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, notable dignitaries, and officials.

Commenting on the initiative, Her Excellency Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, said:“Mass weddings are much more than celebrations; they are a message of love and loyalty to our nation, and embodies our rooted values that prioritise family and enables our youth. We believe that marriage is the first step in the journey towards the future, and that supporting our youth at this pivotal stage in their life is a direct investment in the nation's stability and prosperity.”

“We celebrate the family and reinforce the values of solidarity and community as fundamental pillars for shaping a future centred on love, unity, and cohesion,” Her Excellency added.“Mass weddings represent an enduring promise that the family will remain at the heart of development, delivering on our wise leadership's visions and directives to support Emirati families and empower them to play their part as a fundamental pillar of development, sparing no effort to ensure social cohesion and promote noble values that set the foundations for a balanced and prosperous society for future generations.”

The first mass wedding of the series on 5 December was attended by H.E. Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi. H.E. Al Khaili congratulated the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a stable marital life filled with mutual understanding and blessings.

His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, stated:“Our collaboration with the Ministry of Family Affairs, facilitated through the 'Madeem' initiative of the Department of Community Development, in organizing a series of mass weddings, represents an advanced national model for supporting youth and facilitating the journey of forming Emirati families. This step embodies the aspirations of the wise leadership in strengthening family stability and enhancing young people's readiness to embark on happier and more stable marital lives.”

“Through integrated and unified efforts, institutions are working to support youth and empower families, providing practical and sustainable solutions that contribute to building families that can further the UAE's development and prosperity.” Al Khaili added.

“The 'Madeem' model, which has reimagined weddings by combining authenticity with simplicity, has become a widely adopted approach for many weddings across the Emirate. This reflects the community's awareness of the importance of supporting young people's journey by guiding and advising them on the true and fundamental meaning of marriage and family building.” His Excellency emphasized.

His Excellency affirmed:“As the 'Year of the Family' approaches, we will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Family Affairs and our partners to expand the scope and positive impact of our initiatives on society, aligning with the government's priorities in empowering Emirati families and enabling their role as the cornerstone of a cohesive and prosperous society.”

H.E Minister of Family valued H.H Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan's attendance at the women's ceremony of the second wedding, noting that her presence offered immense moral support and reflected a strong commitment to family values and community traditions.

Over the course of December, mass weddings will be held in Al Wiqan and Al Qou'a in Al Ain, featuring separate celebrations for men and women. The first of these events already took place on December 5 in Al Wiqan, honoring 15 grooms and 15 brides. The second mass wedding, scheduled for Al Qou'a, spanned over two days: the men's ceremony on December 12, featured 25 grooms, followed by the ladies' ceremony on December 13 for 25 brides. The final mass wedding in this year's series gathered 11 grooms and 11 brides in Al Wiqan on December 19, with separate ceremonies for men and women.

The ceremonies feature group photos of the newlyweds, their families, and prominent attendees, all in a festive atmosphere that reflects the spirit of sharing and joy, highlights the finest and most defining traits of Emirati national identity, and embodies the time-honoured heritage and traditions characteristic of Emirati weddings.

The mass weddings are organised in collaboration with the Medeem initiative of the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development. Male participants benefited from the advantages offered within the“Madeem” initiative, while female participants follow the Medeem model in their celebrations, which reflects the authenticity of Emirati traditions and values, encouraging reducing the costs of marriage and promoting stable and cohesive families.

The Ministry of Family will continue to organise mass weddings across various emirates and regions of the UAE, which it considers to be an important national initiative that encourages forming stable and cohesive families capable of contributing to the community development process, as well as a profound celebration that reinforces Emirati values and traditions, honouring authentic community heritage.

About the Ministry of Family:

On December 8, 2024, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, announced the establishment of the Ministry of Family in the UAE. This initiative came under the directives of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Ministry is mandated with proposing, developing, and implementing policies, strategies, and legislation related to building stable and cohesive families in the UAE. Its objectives include strengthening the family's role in effective upbringing, reinforcing national identity, and promoting positive values and behaviours within the community. Additionally, the Ministry plays a pivotal role in conducting studies and proposing policies and initiatives aimed at increasing fertility rates among families, while reducing the risks of family breakdown and its negative impact on the community, in coordination with relevant authorities.