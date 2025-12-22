403
Ministry Of Family Concludes A Series Of Mass Weddings Across Al Ain In December 2025
The ceremonies were held in collaboration with the Medeem initiative of the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD).
Mass weddings align with the objectives of the National Family Growth Agenda 2031 and the Ministry's strategy to support young people preparing for marriage.
H.H Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid, and DCD Chairman H.E. Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili attended the weddings alongside notable dignitaries, and officials.
Mass weddings are a celebratory national custom highlighting Emirati values and reviving the UAE's authentic heritage.
Mass weddings celebrated over 100 Emirati youth.
Mass weddings are a message of love and loyalty to the nation, reinforcing social cohesion and set the foundations for a balanced and prosperous society for future generations.
The Ministry places the family at the heart of development, delivering on the leadership's vision and directives to support and empower Emirati families.
