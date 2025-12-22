Jomla Formalises Used Iphone Category In The UAE

MENAFN - GetNews)



Jomla technicians performing professional quality checks and diagnostics on pre-owned smartphones at the company's inspection facility transitions its used iPhone division from beta to a permanent business unit as part of its regional growth strategy.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - December 22, 2025 - Jomla has announced the formal integration of its used iPhone category into its core business operations, following the completion of a one-year pilot phase.

The move marks an expansion of the UAE-based ecommerce platform's resale operations, reflecting sustained demand for certified pre-owned smartphones across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). According to the company, the decision follows internal performance assessments conducted during the pilot period.

Regional consumer trends have increasingly emphasised affordability, sustainability, and extended product lifecycles, contributing to the growth of the secondary smartphone market.

Once largely informal, the resale segment has evolved into a more structured commercial category, prompting ecommerce platforms to develop standardised operational frameworks.

From Pilot Programme to Permanent Business Unit

Jomla initially launched the used iPhone in Dubai category as a controlled beta initiative to evaluate sourcing reliability, refurbishment processes, and post-sale service requirements. Over twelve months, the company reviewed device acquisition models, inspection protocols, and operational workflows to assess scalability.

Based on the outcomes of this evaluation, the company has transitioned the category into a permanent business unit. While Jomla continues to support a wide range of second-hand electronics, internal analysis indicated that Apple devices accounted for a significant share of demand within the resale segment, informing the company's decision to prioritise this category for expansion.

Quality Assurance and Standardisation Measures

As part of the formalisation process, Jomla has implemented structured quality assurance procedures for devices listed within the category. Each device undergoes multi-stage diagnostic testing conducted by trained technicians using industry-recognised software tools.

The platform has also introduced standardised warranty coverage across its certified pre-owned smartphone inventory. Warranty terms vary based on device model and technical condition, contributing to greater consistency in after-sales processes within a segment traditionally characterised by limited standardisation.

Pricing Intelligence and Operational Monitoring

To support category scalability, Jomla has integrated its proprietary Jomla Intelligence System (JIS) into the operational framework of the used iphone category. The system is designed to analyse device specifications, condition data, and external market indicators to inform pricing adjustments.

By automating valuation processes, the platform aims to improve pricing consistency across models and regions, while aligning inventory turnover with prevailing market conditions across the GCC.

Payments Infrastructure and Distribution Capabilities

In parallel with the category's expansion, Jomla has extended its payment infrastructure to accommodate a broader range of settlement options for mobile devices, reflecting evolving financial preferences across the UAE.

The company has also invested in strengthening its fulfilment network to support the operational requirements of the expanded category. Nationwide delivery coverage across the Emirates is supported by cross-border distribution capabilities serving neighbouring GCC markets.

Positioning Within the Regional Resale Market

While the current expansion focuses on Apple devices, Jomla continues to offer a diverse catalogue of second-hand electronics from multiple global manufacturers. The company noted that refurbishment workflows and pricing intelligence systems are most effective in high-volume categories where device standardisation enables operational efficiency.

By concentrating initial scaling efforts on a defined segment, Jomla aims to establish a repeatable operational model that can be applied to additional resale categories over time.

About Jomla

Jomla is an Arabic-first ecommerce platform operating across the GCC, serving more than 500,000 monthly active users and hosting over 200,000 listed products. The platform combines data-driven pricing systems, a multi-category product catalogue, and a regional logistics network designed to support reliable fulfilment across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Jomla continues to invest in scalable infrastructure to support category expansion and operational development across the region.