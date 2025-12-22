Mizoram Guv Calls For In-Depth Studies To Strengthen Rural Development

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, Dec 22 (IANS) Mizoram Governor, General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd), on Monday stressed the need for in-depth and evidence-based studies to better understand the challenges faced by rural communities and to formulate more effective and sustainable development plans.

The Governor on Monday held an interactive session with 32 students - 11 from IIT Madras and 21 from NIT Mizoram -participating in the New India Mission internship programme.

The Governor, during the meeting held at Durbar Hall, Lok Bhavan, interacted with the students on their projects and experiences.

General Singh (Retd) described the New India Mission Internship Programme as a highly commendable initiative that harnesses engineering students' innovative ideas, skills, and capabilities to develop solutions for rural challenges across India.

He lauded IIT Madras for its significant contributions to the nation and commended its collaboration with NIT Mizoram to study and address rural issues in the state.

Urging the students to fully grasp the programme's objectives and contribute their best, the Governor said,“Some of the best ideas come from people like you.”

Highlighting Mizoram's heavy reliance on agriculture, he called for focused efforts on boosting production, strengthening supply chains, and advancing processing techniques.

General Singh (Retd) underscored the need for in-depth studies to support rural communities and formulate more effective plans, while extending warm wishes for the students' stay in Mizoram.

Sukanta Roy, Dean (Academics), Faculty In-Charge of Training & Placement, and Students Exchange at NIT Mizoram, who led the group, outlined the programme's objectives and schedule.

The students shared observations and experiences from recent village visits and interactions with locals. The session featured thoughtful questions and engaging discussions.

A total of 32 students - 11 from IIT Madras and 21 from NIT Mizoram - are taking part in this pilot internship themed 'Technology and Rural Development'.

Running from December 16, 2025, to January 10, 2026, the programme involves field research in Mizoram villages. Students will identify challenges in key areas, including energy, water, health, agriculture, and sustainability, etc., and then develop technical solutions through project-based work.