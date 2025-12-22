403
MSF warns Israel’s new NGO rules threaten Gaza healthcare in 2026
(MENAFN) Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has raised alarms over Israel’s new registration requirements for international non-governmental organizations, warning that the rules could leave hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza without access to lifesaving healthcare next year, according to reports.
The new regulations could result in the withdrawal of INGO registrations starting January 1, effectively preventing organizations, including MSF, from delivering essential services in Gaza and the West Bank. “With Gaza’s health system already destroyed, independent and experienced humanitarian organizations losing access to respond would be a disaster for Palestinians,” MSF said.
The organization called on Israeli authorities to ensure INGOs can continue their impartial and independent operations in Gaza, stressing that the already limited humanitarian response “cannot be further dismantled.”
Pascale Coissard, MSF emergency coordinator for Gaza, highlighted the scale of their operations in 2025, noting that teams carried out nearly 800,000 outpatient consultations, treated over 100,000 trauma cases, and delivered hundreds of millions of liters of water. MSF aims to expand its support for Gaza’s fragile health system in 2026, provided registration is maintained.
“If MSF loses its access to Gaza in 2026, due to the Israeli authorities, a large portion of people in Gaza will lose access to critical medical care, water, and lifesaving support. MSF’s activities serve nearly half a million people in Gaza through our vital support to the destroyed health system,” the statement added.
Since October 2023, Israeli military actions have killed nearly 71,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in Gaza. Despite a ceasefire that took effect on October 10, Israel has reportedly violated the agreement by restricting the entry of agreed quantities of medical aid trucks, deepening what the Health Ministry describes as a critical and ongoing health emergency.
