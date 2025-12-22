Pilot Challenges Otas With Launch Of In-App Booking

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pilot the free Trip Planner, Itinerary & Booking App for Travel gives over 40,000 users access to“Stays” feature making travel planning within the discovery tool even more all encompassing. This is yet another challenge to the“status-quo” of online travel agencies.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelers looking for newer solutions for travel planning received good news as Pilot announced a new booking tool that will allow users to book stays directly within the app with discounted rates. Pilot had a soft launch of the feature in late November, three months after approval as a booking option within Google Travel.

“As the first true productivity tool for travel planning, booking directly within Pilot was always on the roadmap,” said CEO Connor Wilson. Users can browse and book nearly 3.2 million from hotels, hostels, and vacation rentals. Pilot remains free to use, being supported by optional contributions and "Pilot Retreats," their full-service retreat planning offering.

The new booking feature meets the demand of travelers who have become tired of the major online travel agencies and simple travel organizers. This year, a Consumer Pulse survey from Accenture reported 73% of travelers feeling overwhelmed by aggressive travel marketplaces.“Travelers need to book things for their trip, so it was important that Pilot make that a straightforward and rewarding process,” said Wilson.

Booking a stay with Pilot requires a free account, which provides access to the flexible itinerary builder, AI discovery tools, and explore platform to activities to do at your destinations. All bookings are confirmed instantly directly with the property.“Everything we build is rooted in three principles: collaboration, centralization, and simplicity,” says Wilson about the development of the new feature.“If we can help people plan trips, we can help them plan more in-person experiences with the people they care about most.”

Pilot (pilotplans ) the free trip planner, itinerary & booking app for travel is building the next generation of trip planning and booking. Launched in 2022 and designed in Vancouver, Pilot is a hub for you and your group's travel experience, with tools that make it easy to discover, plan, book, and share trips in one place, built on collaboration, centralization, and simplicity, and used by 40,000+ travelers. Pilot is free to use and supported by optional contributions.



