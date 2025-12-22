Flow Capital Announces US$3.0M Follow-On Investment In Congruity 360

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) (“Flow Capital” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce a follow-on investment of $3.0M in portfolio company, Congruity 360, a leading provider of unstructured data management and risk mitigation solutions. This investment was completed as part of a larger equity financing round.

This follow-on round brings Flow Capital's total investment in Congruity 360 to US$8.0 million and reaffirms Flow's strong conviction in Congruity's team, market opportunity, and long-term trajectory.

About Congruity 360

Congruity 360 delivers the only data management solution built on a foundation of classification, by experts in data storage and data privacy. The Classify360 platform is easy to implement, requires no outside consultants, and quickly analyzes and remediates your data at the petabyte scale in days, not weeks or months.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a publicly listed provider of flexible growth capital, alternative debt solutions, and small equity investments for high-growth companies. Since its inception in 2018, the company has provided financing to businesses in the US, the UK, and Canada, helping them achieve accelerated growth without the dilutive impact of equity financing or the complexities of traditional bank loans. Flow Capital focuses on revenue-generating, VC-backed, and founder-owned companies seeking $2 to $10 million in capital to drive their continued expansion.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

