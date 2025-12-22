Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

3 Arrested In Botched Infiltration Attempt At Northern Border


2025-12-22 07:06:55
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Dec. 22 (Petra) – Northern Military Zone troops on Monday thwarted an infiltration attempt, arresting three individuals, who tried to breach the border.
Acting in coordination with military security agencies, the border force, applying the rules of engagement, captured the three and referred to relevant authorities.

MENAFN22122025000117011021ID1110511649



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search