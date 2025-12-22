3 Arrested In Botched Infiltration Attempt At Northern Border

Amman, Dec. 22 (Petra) – Northern Military Zone troops on Monday thwarted an infiltration attempt, arresting three individuals, who tried to breach the border.Acting in coordination with military security agencies, the border force, applying the rules of engagement, captured the three and referred to relevant authorities.

