US envoy says Russia still “fully committed” to reach peace in Ukraine
(MENAFN) A senior US envoy has said Russia continues to show strong commitment to reaching a peace settlement in Ukraine, following talks between a top Kremlin aide and American officials in the United States.
In remarks shared on social media on Sunday, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said Russian presidential aide Kirill Dmitriev held what he described as “productive and constructive” discussions with a US delegation in Florida over the past two days, aimed at advancing President Donald Trump’s proposed peace initiative for Ukraine.
Witkoff noted that the American delegation included himself, Trump’s son-in-law and informal adviser Jared Kushner, as well as White House official Josh Gruenbaum.
“Russia remains fully committed to achieving peace in Ukraine. Russia highly values the efforts and support of the United States to resolve the Ukrainian conflict and re-establish global security,” Witkoff said.
His comments followed an earlier statement he released just hours before, referring to separate talks involving representatives from the United States, Ukraine, and Europe, which were also held in Florida and described as “productive.”
According to Witkoff, an additional meeting took place in a bilateral US-Ukraine format, during which discussions centered on “four key documents were focused on: further development of a 20-point plan, aligning positions on a Multilateral security guarantee framework, aligning positions on a US Security guarantee framework for Ukraine, and further development on an economic & prosperity plan.”
He added that the talks placed particular emphasis on timelines and the order of future steps, saying Kyiv “remains fully committed to achieving a just and sustainable peace.” He said the shared objective among participants is to “stop the killing, ensure guaranteed security, and create conditions for Ukraine’s recovery, stability, and long-term prosperity.”
"Peace must be not only a cessation of hostilities, but also a dignified foundation for a stable future. Ukraine highly values the leadership and support of the United States and the continued close coordination with its partners in the next stages of this important work,” he added.
The meetings mark the latest round in an ongoing series of negotiations that began in November, focused on shaping a framework to end the nearly four-year conflict between Russia and Ukraine, based on a US-drafted proposal that has since undergone further refinement.
