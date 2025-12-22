403
Poland claims Moscow has drained its military capacity in Ukraine war
(MENAFN) Poland’s foreign minister has said that Russia is unlikely to provoke a direct military confrontation with NATO, arguing that Moscow’s armed forces have been heavily weakened by the prolonged war in Ukraine.
Speaking in a recent media interview, the Polish official said Russia has suffered up to one million casualties during the conflict, a toll that has significantly reduced its ability to engage in further large-scale military action, according to reports.
He noted that rebuilding Russia’s military strength would take several years, a window that could allow European nations to reinforce their own defense capabilities. However, he cautioned that Russian President Vladimir Putin could still commit a “cardinal error.”
Turning to relations across the Atlantic, the minister addressed concerns in Europe over the US national security strategy unveiled under President Donald Trump, which has been viewed by some as taking a harder line toward the European Union.
He emphasized that European defense budgets doubled during Trump’s presidency and expressed confidence that the United States “would not abandon” Europe, even as Washington reallocates attention and resources to other regions.
"Europe will need to take on more of its own security burden," he said.
The minister also rejected claims that the US strategy could prompt certain countries, including Poland, to consider leaving the EU. He described any Polish withdrawal from the bloc as “catastrophic” and reaffirmed Warsaw’s intention to remain both “a reliable Washington ally and an influential EU member.”
Additionally, he questioned the arguments put forward by some European leaders who justify closer ties with Moscow on the basis of access to inexpensive Russian energy. He argued that countries such as Hungary and Slovakia could secure sufficient energy supplies from southern Europe under long-term contracts at comparable prices, according to available assessments.
