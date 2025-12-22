Undersecretary Of Ministry Of Interior Meets Jordanian Director Of Public Security
Doha, Qatar: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior HE Abdullah bin Khalaf bin Hattab Al Kaabi met with Director of Public Security of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Major General Dr. Obaid Abdulrabboh Al Maaytah.
During the meeting, they discussed several topics of mutual interest and reviewed cooperation relations in security fields, as well as ways to strengthen and develop them, in addition to developing mechanisms for security coordination and exchange of experiences between the two sides.
