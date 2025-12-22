Adani Foundation, Adani Electricity Celebrate National Mathematics Day With Students In Mumbai

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Adani Foundation and Adani Electricity celebrated the National Mathematics Day with a week-long series of engaging and joyful learning activities with students from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools in Mumbai.

National Mathematics Day in India is celebrated annually on December 22 to honour the birth anniversary of legendary Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan.

The celebration, under the flagship education initiative Project Utthan, focused on the theme 'Math Around Us', helping students experience mathematics as a part of everyday life rather than a classroom subject to fear.

The programme was designed to make mathematics simple, practical, and enjoyable, especially for primary school students.

“Project Utthan reflects our long-term commitment to the holistic development of children in the communities we serve. Mathematics is fundamental to modern life, technology, and problem-solving. Through the theme 'Math Around Us', we aimed to help students see mathematics as useful, relatable, and enjoyable. Our partnership with BMC schools ensures that quality, joyful education reaches every child,” said a spokesperson from Adani Electricity.

Across participating in BMC schools, classrooms transformed into learning hubs where students explored numbers, shapes, patterns, and logic through hands-on activities, games, and group challenges.

The celebrations witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, teachers, and Utthan Sahayaks, who facilitated the activities on the ground.

A range of thoughtfully curated activities was conducted with clear learning objectives. Through puzzles and games such as tangram challenges, Sudoku corners, logic riddles, and multiplication pyramids, students strengthened number sense, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Hands-on activities, including creating 2D and 3D shapes using straws and origami-based geometry, helped students understand spatial concepts and apply mathematical ideas in a practical way.

Special sessions, including a short film on the life of Srinivasa Ramanujan and a mathematics pledge, aimed to build respect for the subject and adopt a positive emotional connection with learning mathematics.

“Under Project Utthan, our focus is on transforming classrooms into spaces of curiosity and confidence. Celebrating National Mathematics Day through activities and games is a powerful way to strengthen foundational numeracy. When children enjoy learning, fear disappears, and confidence grows. This is NEP 2020 in action and a meaningful step towards achieving NIPUN Bharat goals,” the spokesperson added.