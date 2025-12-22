Sold A Safe Passage To Europe, Returned In Coffins

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Two young men from Akora Khattak and its surrounding areas in Nowshera lost their lives after falling prey to human smugglers while attempting to reach Europe in search of a better future. The victims were travelling through illegal channels, commonly known as the“Dunki route,” when they died on Iranian soil during the journey.

One of the deceased was Armanullah, around 16 years old, a resident of Akora Khattak, Nowshera. His father works as a daily-wage labourer and struggles to meet the basic needs of the family through hard manual work. Poverty and limited resources pushed the underage Armanullah into making a dangerous decision that ultimately cost him his life.

The second victim, Ehtisham, was 25 years old and belonged to a poor working-class family. His father earns a living by running a tyre puncture repair shop. Hoping to improve his family's financial condition and become their support, Ehtisham embarked on the perilous journey, but he died before reaching his destination.

According to the affected families, a large sum of money was paid to an Afghan agent to facilitate the youths' travel to Europe. The agent allegedly assured them of a safe route and successful relocation but later disappeared. The families say they have no means to seek justice and lack the resources required to bring the bodies back to Pakistan.

Pakistan's ambassador to Iran has confirmed the deaths of both young men. The Pakistani embassy stated that the bodies of Armanullah and Ehtisham are currently in Iran and that legal procedures for their repatriation are underway.

This tragic incident is yet another grim example of the growing menace of human smuggling, which has extinguished the lights of two poor households in Nowshera forever.

Residents and the bereaved families have urged the government of Pakistan to take strict and effective action against human smugglers and to provide justice as well as financial assistance to the affected families.

Driven by poverty, helplessness and false promises, the dream of Europe has turned into a lifelong wound for two families.