Transport Minister Visits Qatar Rail HQ, Reviews Achievements, Plans

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Transport, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani visited the headquarters of Qatar Rail, where he reviewed the company's key operational achievements for 2025 and its 2026 business plan with senior and executive management.

The visit also covered future plans and projects supporting the development of an integrated public transport system in the State of Qatar.

During the visit, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Managing Director, and CEO of Qatar Rail, H E Dr. Abdulla bin Abdulaziz Al Subaie showcased the company's operational performance, highlighting major achievements that have contributed to enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of public transport services. Qatar Rail MD and CEO also outlined the company's objectives for the next phase and the strategic projects in line with the State's vision for the development of the transport sector.

On the sidelines of the visit, Minister of Transport attended Qatar Rail's annual forum for Qatari employees. During the forum, he met with national cadres working at the company and expressed his sincere appreciation for their dedicated efforts and their active contributions to Qatar Rail's journey of achievement.

The Minister also recognised Qatari employees who have served the company for more than ten years.

In his address at the forum, Minister of Transport congratulated attendees on Qatar National Day, noting that this cherished occasion embodies the values of pride, loyalty, and belonging, and renews the commitment to continued efforts for the nation's progress and prosperity.

He also commended the significant efforts of Qatar Rail employees, particularly during the FIFA Arab Cup 2025, emphasising that their clear and effective contribution played a key role in the tournament's success by delivering a successful and integrated transport model, thereby presenting a distinguished image of the State of Qatar during major events and international tournaments.

The Minister underscored the importance of sustaining a spirit of cooperation, initiative, and innovation, as well as active participation in upcoming transport sector projects. He mentioned that developing the public transport system and ensuring its readiness and efficiency rest upon national competencies, expressing his full confidence in their capabilities to assume responsibilities and contribute to the implementation of the Qatar's strategic projects.

The Minister concluded by affirming that the efforts and ambitions of national talents constitute a fundamental pillar in shaping the future of transport in the State of Qatar, contributing directly to the achievement of Qatar National Vision 2030, and reinforcing the country's position as a leading model for sustainable and integrated public transport.