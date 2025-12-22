403
Israeli minister proposes crocodile-surrounded prison for Palestinians
(MENAFN) Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has proposed creating a detention facility for Palestinian prisoners that would be “surrounded by crocodiles,” according to reports on Sunday.
“The Israel Prison Service is examining an unusual proposal put forward by the National Security Minister (Itamar Ben-Gvir), which calls for setting up a detention facility for security prisoners surrounded by crocodiles in order to prevent escape attempts,” TV channel reported.
Ben-Gvir, leader of the far-right Jewish Power Party, reportedly introduced the idea during a security briefing with Israel Prison Service Chief Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi last week. The proposed site is near Hamat Gader in northern Israel, close to the occupied Syrian Golan Heights and the Jordanian border, and includes an existing crocodile farm and zoo.
The suggestion comes as the Israeli Knesset is set to vote in the coming days on a bill proposed by Ben-Gvir to execute Palestinian prisoners accused of involvement in attacks against Israel.
The legislation passed its first reading on Nov. 11 and requires two further approvals to become law.
As stated by reports, Israel currently detains more than 9,300 Palestinian prisoners, including women and children, amid widespread allegations of torture, starvation, and medical neglect, with many lives lost. Human rights organizations from both Israel and Palestine have documented these abuses.
The situation has intensified amid Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza, which, since October 2023, have reportedly killed over 70,900 people—primarily women and children—and left nearly 171,200 injured, while causing widespread destruction across the enclave.
