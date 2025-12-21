Jordan Customs Extends Working Hours To Facilitate Clearance Of Fine Exemptions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 21 (Petra) – The Jordan Customs Department on Sunday announced the extension of working hours for specialized staff at the Cases Directorate until the completion of the last transaction for clients seeking to benefit from the Cabinet decision granting exemptions from fines related to customs cases.Customs also decided to designate next Saturday as an official working day for the Cases Directorate to complete and process transactions before the remaining period expires, stressing that there will be no extension of these decisions.In a previous statement, Jordan Customs had called on citizens, traders, and investors with customs cases and violations recorded before Jan. 1, 2025, to take advantage of the remaining period to implement the Cabinet decisions on exempting fines related to such cases, which ends on Dec. 31, 2025. It reminded case holders of the need to finalize pending cases and conclude settlements that would facilitate benefiting from the decision.Customs explained that the Cabinet, in continuation of previous decisions on exempting fines on cases at rates of 60 percent and 90 percent, had earlier decided to include cases prior to Jan. 1, 2025, according to the percentages specified in earlier decisions, and to extend the application of Decision No. 454 until Dec. 31, 2025. This also includes a full exemption from administrative collection expenses incurred on these cases upon payment of the principal amount due, noting that the exemption will not affect any rights of case holders with the department.The department urged citizens, traders, and investors to promptly benefit from the decision, which was issued based on a recommendation by the Economic Modernization and Development Committee to encourage investment and facilitate procedures for investors and traders to conclude settlements and resolve pending cases. Under the decision, fines on eligible cases are exempted at a rate of 60 percent for cases in which no customs duties or taxes are payable on the goods subject to the case and 90 percent for cases in which duties and taxes are payable, provided that settlement is completed before Dec. 31, 2025.