Flow From Disi Water Supply Suspended For Amman, Zarqa Areas Next Week

Amman, Dec. 21 (Petra) – Ministry of Water and Irrigation/Jordan Water Authority, Water Company Jordan "Mihanna", and Disi Water Company (Diwaco) announced their plan to halt flow from Disi water supply starting next Sunday through Thursday morning for a 96-hour period.This hiatus aims to allow implemntation of the annually scheduled preventative maintenance work by the Disi Water Project operator on several facilities within the Disi water system.In a statement issued Sunday, the ministry said the decision is "necessary" to carry out the scheduled annual maintenance to ensure the continuous supply of water to all areas and subscribers.The statement noted the scheduled suspension will partially affect a number of specific regions in the Amman and Zarqa governorates.During this week, the ministry urged citizens to take the necessary precautions and and store sufficient water quantities to meet their needs during the shutdown period.