Zelensky: Partners Have Begun To“Hold Back” Missiles
“Our partners have started to hold back some of the air defense missiles, and we are not yet able to obtain the full amount we need,” Zelensky said.
He cited Russia's intimidation of Western countries, namely drones flying over many European states, as the reason for this situation.Read also: Zelensky: Ukraine conveys its vision on territories, ZNPP, and reconstruction to U
“In principle, it was expected that Russia would attack and intimidate Europe with its drones, etc. (...) I have a feeling that one of the reasons is not only to test the Europeans' air defense systems, but also to hold back [missiles] air defense systems for themselves before winter,” the head of state said.
As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the United States to put more pressure on Russia because Putin does not yet“feel the pressure that he should feel.”
Photo: OP
